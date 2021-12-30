Bryan Angulo is already in Cruz Azul awaiting his financial and sports sanction

Since last sunday The disappearance of Bryan Angulo was reported in La Noria, since the forward Ecuadorian did not show up to train with Cruz Azul without any kind of justification, or permission, after the break that the footballers had last weekend to celebrate Christmas.

It was up to this Wednesday when the ‘Cuco’ Angulo reappeared at the facilities of The Ferris Wheel to report under the orders of Juan Reynoso, for which he will be entitled to a sanction both economical by the directive, such as sporty by the cement strategist.

Bryan Angulo missed the friendly match that Cruz Azul He played against Puebla last Tuesday at the High Performance Center (CAR) and where Jonathan Rodríguez was not present either, before his imminent departure from the club, so Santiago Giménez had to take charge on offense, converting the penalty goal into the defeat by 2-1.

It should be noted that although at first there was speculation about a possible exit from the club, the Ecuadorian Yes, he traveled to Cancun and Merida to do the preseason with the team, so he would stay one more semester to fulfill his contract which expires in June 2022, and then fight for a place in the lead with Santi and the element that reinforces the campus.