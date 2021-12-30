Brujas signs Mexican striker Mauricio Cuevas, 18

One more Mexican joins the Old Continent. Now it is the turn of an 18-year-old, who was forged in soccer in the United States. Mauricio Cuevas He is a new footballer for Bruges in Belgium.

According to Belgian midfielder Het Laatste Nieuws, the right-back is one of the 15 best prospects within the Jupiler League, the local competition in the country, in which they currently rank second in the general table.

The team to which the Mexican-American arrives, also participated in this edition of the Champions League, but was eliminated in the Group Phase, where he shared a sector with him. Manchester City, PSG and RB Leipzig. He could barely four draws after a victory (Leipzig) and a draw (PSG).

Who Mauricio Cuevas?

Cuevas was born in Los Angeles, U.S, but Mexican parents, share dual nationality. His birthday is February 10, 2003 and he is 1 meter 71 centimeters tall, he is straight and he plays for the band of his clever foot.

His career as a footballer began at the Galaxy FC Academy, where Mexicans have also played in the first team. Jonathan Dos Santos, his brother Giovani, Jorge Campos, Javier Hernández, Efraín Álvarez, among others.

A year ago he rose in category and joined the ranks of the LA Galaxy II, who disputes the USLC tournament, in which he participated in 20 games, with four goals and four assists. Its value is around 50 thousand euros, according to Transfermakt.

Unfortunately for our country, it has been part of the United States selection in the U-16 and U-17 categories, with seven and one goal; and six games played, respectively.