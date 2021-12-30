Britney Spears: the reason she hasn’t released new music

Britney Spears She managed to overcome the guardianship with which her father managed her, after 13 years of being affected by this decision both financially and personally.

Through her social networks, the singer has shared with his followers various experiences of his day to day, meanwhile, made it clear that still She doesn’t feel ready to return to the music industry.

In a post with multiple messages, Britney Spears He sent a long message to his followers reflecting on the years he spent under the tutelage of his father and placing great emphasis on his faith in God.

“I guess mostIt seems strange to him that he no longer makes music. People have no idea what horrible things they have done to me personally and after what I’ve been through,I am terrified of people and the industry!!! ”Spears said in the post.

In the images before the message, the singer expresses that, on every occasion of her life, when she needs something always resort to prayer. Although he confesses that at some point he lost faith, when he saw that all the people around her hurt her, while keeping all the pain to herself.

“For 13 years I asked to perform new songs on stage and make current versions of the ones I already had, but every time I proposed it, I received a ‘no’. I suppose that now there will be those who wonder why I do not release new music now … although this is just a somewhat pointless problem. People He has no idea what they have done to me personally and after everything I’ve been through, I’m scared of both people and the business itself, “he added.

Britney Spears in 2016 recorded her last album ‘Glory’ and a year later it was her last presentation in Las Vegas.

This 2021 will remain forever in the memory of Britney, because at 40 she finally managed to free herself from the ties to which she was subjected by the guardianship filed by her father.