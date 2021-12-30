Britney Spears says goodbye to her life ‘Toxic’: returns to the stage

Singer Britney Spears (40) She is eager to focus on her artistic career to the delight of her lifelong fans, especially now that she has finally freed herself from the tutelage that had weighed down on her for 13 years.

The pop princess needs to look to the future and reactivate her dominance in the music scene, although the truth is that the interpreter will also try to diversify her career in the entertainment world, according to sources from her closest circle have commented.

“Britney is looking at different brand deals and opportunities in the entertainment industry. Several firms have contacted her with very interesting offers ”, has revealed an informant to the news portal ‘Entertainment Tonight’. “She is very excited now that she can be an entrepreneur again. You want to explore new avenues in 2022 that were not available to you until now”.

The last we knew, or at least we sensed on her Instagram, is that she seemed willing to team up with The Weeknd (31) on his new series. And the thing is, the ‘Baby one more time’ singer shared one of her cryptic messages on Instagram in which He dropped that he will participate in the HBO show ‘The Idol’ of the singer of ‘Blinding Lights’, while throwing his usual pullitas to his family.

Thus, using a photo of a cat sitting with a glass of red wine, he wrote: “I just shot a movie called ‘THE IDOL’ … you are guaranteed to have hits and lots of brilliant photos to put on my beautiful family’s face. I hope you are having a great time because I am doing it !!!! If I shut up every once in a while, you can catch me with this cat somewhere. “

His post came after we learned that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is creating and executive producing a six-part series for the HBO platformwhich will focus on a leader of a self-help cult who enters into a rather toxic relationship with a rising pop star, a role that is sure to suit Brit.

Although Britney’s participation has caught us by surprise, we already knew who would be some of the stars that will be in the project, such as L