Britney Spears’ father asked the singer to pay for her legal representation – El Financiero

Last December 15 Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, requested before the court that the singer pays her legal representation fees to ensure that the guardianship exercised since 2008 and that a Los Angeles judge eliminated in mid-November.

Before the guardianship came to an end, she was the interpreter of Toxic The one who took financial care of the expenses in lawyers for both her and her father every time they went to court.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, the document presented states that: “The fiduciary obligations that Jamie owes did not end with the suspension or with the order to terminate the guardianship.“, So if the singer does not pay the legal fees it could imply a personal bankruptcy for her father.

“Timely payment of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure that the guardianship can be liquidated quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie wish“, it adds.

Likewise, the petition ensures that no one would want to assume the role of guardian if forced to personally pay the representation fees “defending unfounded accusations.” “Jamie should not be obliged to sacrifice his personal welfare defending his administration, where each of your actions so far has been done with the advice and approval of others in these procedures, including the Court ”, concludes the brief.

For him Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, this request is embarrassing Because Britney’s father reaped millions of dollars as his daughter’s guardian and paid his lawyers money generated by the work of the ‘Princess of Pop’.

“The guardianship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was ignominiously suspended. Under the circumstances, your request is not only without legal merit, it is an abomination.. Britney testified movingly about the pain her father caused her and it only adds up. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does”, He told the American media.