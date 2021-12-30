Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoy a fun outing with the singer’s children

Britney Spears little by little he seems to regain his life after fighting the legal battle against his father Jamie spears and this time She was seen in the company of her fiancé Sam Asghari and her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James at his Los Angeles art center.

Through her Instagram account, the “Princess of Pop” shared a series of short videos in which she can be seen the good relationship that the minors have with their mother’s future husband.

According to the information published by the site Page Six, according to the founder of the Flutter show, Chris Dowson, the singer showed herself during the tour in the showrooms very carefree and enjoying everything.

“Britney was in a very upbeat and cheerful mood, she was an amazing mother and very involved with her children, and she enjoyed bonding time with Sam and the whole family,” declared to the middle.

So far the last outing the singer enjoyed with her children occurred last November when she visited Van Gogh’s immersive exhibit in Los Angeles. At the time, Spears wrote: “Adventures with children are so much fun.”

Hours after her walk with her children, Britney Spears sent a strong message to her family for the damage they did to her during the 13 years that her father’s guardianship lasted. “Honestly, my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply … fuck it,” he said.