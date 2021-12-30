Boy with cancer asks for the striker’s autographed shirt as his last wish

Loved and hated by many, but Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He remains in the minds of fans and there is one in particular who idolizes him and dreams of having his autographed shirt one day. Carlitos is a boy who lives in Puebla and for two years has faced a strong fight against leukemia.

That is why through social networks the non-governmental organization Tapitas AC Bank, which is dedicated to the collection and recycling of caps to prevent and confront childhood cancer in Mexico requested the top scorer of the Mexican team to donate his shirt to the little one and fulfill his biggest dream.

The organization has emphasized that “time is against”, so it asks that its message go viral so that it can reach the current attacker of the LA Galaxy. Tapitas Bank has been dedicated to supporting children with cancer since 2015 and financing therapies for their patients through donations and leaders attached to the Welfare Secretariat Y Social sector.

You can read: “Canelo Álvarez is recognized as the Fighter of the Year”

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker