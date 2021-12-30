Boy with cancer asks for the striker’s autographed shirt as his last wish

Loved and hated by many, but Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He remains in the minds of fans and there is one in particular who idolizes him and dreams of having his autographed shirt one day. Carlitos is a boy who lives in Puebla and for two years has faced a strong fight against leukemia.

Carlitos lives in #Puebla and fight against Leukemia; currently in palliative care. His dream, that his shirt is signed by his idol @ CH14_ We have the time against, can you help us to get this message to you?#VaPorCarlitos #GoodWe areMas pic.twitter.com/O1FcXw7AzG – Banco de Tapitas AC (@bancodetapitas) December 28, 2021

That is why through social networks the non-governmental organization Tapitas AC Bank, which is dedicated to the collection and recycling of caps to prevent and confront childhood cancer in Mexico requested the top scorer of the Mexican team to donate his shirt to the little one and fulfill his biggest dream.

The organization has emphasized that “time is against”, so it asks that its message go viral so that it can reach the current attacker of the LA Galaxy. Tapitas Bank has been dedicated to supporting children with cancer since 2015 and financing therapies for their patients through donations and leaders attached to the Welfare Secretariat Y Social sector.