Boxing, the king of sports on the big screen

In fact, the fifty best films to emerge from sport, according to an infographic prepared by the online casino Betway.

Another must-have rule of thumb for sports tapes to be successful and more compelling is stick with real life stories. According to that premise, more than 30 of the 50 best films are biographical or based on real life events.

In this sense, the main sport, the one that most inspires sports movies, according to the IMDb ranking, is the sport of fists, professional boxing.

In that category there is an indisputable classic: Rocky, the saga of popular boxing movies, written and starred by Sylvester Stallone, as Rocky Balboa.

The films in order of release are: Rocky (1976), Rocky ii (1979), Rocky iii (1982), Rocky iv (1985), Rocky v (1990), Rocky Balboa (2006), Believe (2015) and Creed ii (2018). The film series grossed more than a billion dollars worldwide.

And it is that a ring gives to tell many stories. IMDb’s ranking also ranks among the best boxing-inspired The fighter (Cinderella Man, 2005), The fighter (The Fighter, 2011) and Hurricane (The Hurricane, 1999).

In the case of The fighter or the Man who did not let himself be knocked down, Russell Crowe brings to life what a priori looks like a boxing movie, but is actually a real life lesson. It is a Hollywood blockbuster that, despite being a decade old, is still very much in vogue. It is based on the true story of the New York boxer and heavyweight champion of the world: James J. Braddock. His ambition and his instinct for improvement are an example to follow in times of crisis.

Boxing has been a very recurring theme for cinema for years. Just a year before The fighter will be released, million dollar Baby (2004) a film about fighters, fighting and overcoming that is very reminiscent of the one starring Crowe, but in a female version that was staged by the award-winning Clint Eastwood, as producer and starring Hillary Swank.

This production is perhaps one of the few sports films without a happy ending, where the boxer, a victim of the need and desire to excel, fights to the death.

The Eastwood and Swank film, despite emerging from the closing triumphal archetype, is inspired by the narrative of the protagonist, who has an unfortunate life or situation, is offered a championship match.

With a coach who takes him to the limit to carry out the fights.

Of the 31 sports movies on the IMDb list, based on true events and associated with sports, 24 have a happy ending.

The matches on the big screen have that dose of emotion that, well done, are able to keep moviegoers sitting on the tips of their seats, suffering with the difficulties of their flesh and blood heroes and always have that exciting dose of danger. . In addition, they provide the perfect setting for the well-known trial and misfortune narrative that is featured in almost every boxing movie.