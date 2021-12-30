Boca Juniors’ demands for Cristian Pavón to reach Cruz Azul





JUAN ANTONIO DÁVALOS

The Boca Juniors board is the main obstacle for Cristian Pavon join with Blue Cross since the Xeneize directive would be asking Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández to sit down to negotiate with the celestial controls.

The Machine has already announced its intentions to take over the services of Pavón, the problem is that the footballer has six more months of contract.

Boca Juniors would be willing to listen to offers of La Maquina for the Argentine striker, but they want an exchange for Fernández or, failing that, that they pay the federative rights of the 25-year-old footballer.

According to the Transfermakt portal, Pavón is priced at 10 million euros, that is, approximately 11.3 million greenbacks.

Cruz Azul plans for Pavón to fill the place left vacant by Uruguayan Jonathan Rodríguez, who would join a Saudi Arabian football team.

In the event that the operation is not completed, Boca Juniors has an ace up its sleeve and that is, America, in mid-2021, also asked about Pavón.

On that occasion, Bgoose was asking Roger Martínez in exchange, but the negotiation did not materialize and Martínez stayed with the Eagles. This negotiation could be reactivated.

What is a fact is that the Argentine team wants to negotiate the player as soon as possible. Your goal is that don’t go free and they can receive either money or a player in return.

Pavón can negotiate from the first days of January with his new team, since FIFA regulations allow it, and join the club in June 2022 after the end of the link with Boca.

Therefore, the Xeneizes seek to speed up the negotiation and sell it or trade it as soon as possible so they are not left empty-handed.

