Beyoncé, Jay Z, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson among the nominees for Best Original Song for the Oscars 2022 – Dune 89.7

The Academy delivered the short list of nominees in 10 categories for this year’s awards.

The short list of nominees for Best Original Song consists of 15 songs, of which only 5 will be chosen as finalists on the day of the award ceremony.

In this list of 15 songs, for the first time in history a married couple is competing. It is about Beyoncé nominated for “Be Alive” from the movie King Richard and Jay-Z with “Guns Go Bang” from the movie The Harder They Fall.

They are added Billie Eilish with the song “No Time To Die” for the James Bond movie of the same name; Ariana Grande for the song “Just Look Up” for Don’t Look Up; U2 with “Your Song Saved My Life” for the film Sing 2 and Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King with “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” for the film Respect.

Here, the list of the 15 chosen as Best Original Song for the Oscars:

“So May We Start”: Ron Mael and Russell Mael for Annette (Amazon Studios)

“Down to Joy”: Van Morrison for Belfast (Focus Features)

“Right Where I Belong”: Jim James and Brian Wilson for Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road (Screen Media)

“Automatic Woman”: HER, Van Hunt and Starrah for Bruised (Netflix)

“Dream Girl”: Idina Menzel and Laura Veltz for Cinderella (Sony Pictures / Fulwell 73)

“Beyond the Shore”: Nicholai Baxter, Matt Dahan, Sian Heder and Marius deVries for CODA (Apple Original Films)

“The Anonymous Ones”: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Amandla Stenberg for Dear Evan Hansen (Universal Pictures)

“Just Look Up”: Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) and Taura Stinson for Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

“Two Caterpillars”: Lin-Manuel Miranda for Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Somehow You Do”: Diane Warren for Four Good Days (Vertical Entertainment)

“Guns Go Bang”: Jeymes Samuel, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) for The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

“Be Alive”: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson for King Richard (Warner Bros.)

“No Time to Die”: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”: Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King for Respect (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

“Your Song Saved My Life”: U2 for Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)