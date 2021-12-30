Bethesda and Microsoft want to invade the island of Fortnite in 2022

Doom Slayer could arrive in Fortnite in 2022, according to a insider from Xbox and Bethesda. The creators of Fallout and Skyrim are collaborating with Epic Games to bring the most important figures of their video games to the island, if we make this information good.

A few weeks ago we saw a list of collaborations that could be part of the world of Fortnite. Among them we find some iconic Bethesda characters such as the Members of the Brotherhood of Steel, from Fallout. This alliance may have more than one Xbox related character.

According to Nick Baker, host of the XboxEra podcast, Microsoft is preparing to add a ton of Xbox-themed figures to Fortnite. He has also stated the following:

“Microsoft has had the Gears characters, Microsoft has had the Master Chief… there will be more Microsoft / Bethesda characters coming to FortniteBaker initially revealed on the podcast. “I’m not going to spoil them all, but one of these is the Doom Slayer.”

It is theorized that the list could grow exponentially by wanting to include characters related to the world of video games within Fortnite. So that Baker says that by the end of 2022 a lot of important figures from different video games are expected.





However, this states that uAn intro like Doom Slayer could take several months to come out: “I don’t know the timelines, especially with Fortnite… I think the original Naruto rumors came out in May 2022. When did Naruto actually appear in Fortnite? About six months later.”

Every time we know more than what we can see of the famous battle royale from here to next year. So we can only wait and pay attention to know what the next news will be.