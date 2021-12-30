Ben Affleck’s compliments to his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: “You look the same as in 2003”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Shutterstock)

More than 17 years after their separation from Jennifer Lopez, Ben affleck you have nothing but compliments for your ex. The 48-year-old Oscar winner was one of the celebrities who offered their thoughts on J.Lo’s career for the May issue of InStyle, highlighting the decades-long work of the “Bronx Diva” in the industry. entertainment.

The actor and director of “Argo” highlighted that the 51-year-old Latin singer remained as beautiful as ever. and he wanted to know how he does it: “¿Where do you keep the fountain of youth? … Why do you look the same as in 2003? “Affleck asked in profile.

J.Lo was incredibly flattered by her ex-partner’s words. “Ben is funny! He still looks pretty good too“She said about her ex-boyfriend, with whom she worked in” Gigli “(2003) and” Jersey Girl “(2004). However, beyond his beauty, the actor was also incredibly praised for J.Lo’s incredible focus and dedication to his work.

Ben Affleck to JLo: “Where do you keep the fountain of youth?”

“She continues to be, to this day, the hardest working person I have come across in this business.”wrote the actor for the publication that has J.Lo on its cover. “She is extremely talented, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I am so happy for her that she seems to finally be getting the credit she deserves. “.

“I thought she had a good work ethic, but I was completely honored and in awe of what she was committed to doing day after day.”added the American filmmaker, who is recently separated from Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 32.

JLo on Ben Affleck: “He still looks great too”

The former couple, nicknamed Bennifer by the press, began dating in 2002, after meeting on the set of the critically-shattered film “Gigli,” which nearly ended the actor’s career. That same year they got engaged. However, their wedding, scheduled for September 2003, was postponed only four days before the date Due to the “Excessive media attention”. They separated the following year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “Maid in Manhattan” (2002)

At the time, J.Lo and the actor had declared that the constant harassment they received from the press and the paparazzi had taken a toll on the relationship and eroded the bond. In January, Affleck added something to that situation that he remembers with sadness. “A lot of violent shit was written about her in a way that if they wrote it now, they would literally fire you”, He reflected on his time with the singer.

“People were fucking sexist and racist with her”he added.

Critic of the role of the media in his courtship with JLo, the actor said that at the time they came out, newspapers should have “always a story of the month” about their romance. “And my relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that tabloid story at the time that business was growing exponentially.“Said the Hollywood star, who also filled his ex with praise:”She is a very genuine person, I keep in touch with her periodically and I have enormous respect ”.

“Now she is valued and respected for the work she did, where she came from and what she accomplished, and this is how it should be! ” Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband claimed.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony (AFP)

“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen”Said the singer of Puerto Rican origin Marc Anthony, about his ex-wife and mother of his children, twins Emme and Max, 13, to the publication.

“Before she even comes up with an idea, she has viewed it thousands of times. And if someone says that it might not be the best idea, she will say, ‘You just don’t see it yet. Nine times out of 10 it will. She is the first to enter the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met “Said Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014.” I learned a lot from her. She is the original! “

KEEP READING:

Ben Affleck revealed why he didn’t marry Jennifer Lopez