Ben Affleck, rejected in a dating app and humiliated after his later video was published asking for explanations

Ben affleck He continues to grab headlines that have little to do with his pales in ‘Batman vs Superman’ or in ‘Lost’, but are motivated by his love relationships. Thus, if 2020 came with the news of the break with Ana de Armas after a year of courtship, now the rumors bring him closer to Jennifer Lpez, with whom he already had an ‘affair’ in the past. However, his name has gained more relevance this week after a user of a celebrity dating app will reject him, first, and publish the video in which the actor asked for explanations, then.

It all started when Ben Affleck turned to Raya, a dating app for celebrities. There he contacted Nivine Jay, who, surprised at the actor’s request, rejected it, thinking that it was someone impersonating him. “Remembering the time when I met Ben Affleck in Raya. I thought his profile was fake, so I broke the match and sent me a video on Instagram”, he will explain to all his followers on Tiktok.

The worst thing would be that, neither short nor lazy, the girl had no shame in exposing Ben Affleck by making public the video that he sent him privately through his official Instagram account. “Nivine, why did you break the match? It’s me. You can see for yourself here.”The actor is seen saying without ever imagining that his attempt to get an explanation and show his interlocutor that it was not a hoax was going to end up going viral.

Ben Affleck, rejected and humiliated

Although it was not the first time that it was made public that Ben Affleck was a user of this type of application (in 2019 ‘Page Six’ revealed that he was one of the registered people), the truth is that what will really have an impact is the ‘betrayal’ of Nivine Jay, because in just a few hours the video already accumulated more than 4.5 million views and more than 678 thousand ‘likes’.