Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez What is your secret to wasting love?

Recently Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They decided to resume their relationship after more than ten years of separating, and after that they have been seen very much in love, but what is behind this waste of honey? Here we tell you!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: the secret behind their love

A friend close to famous people said Ok! Magazine how they manage to keep love on the surface and apparently, they do not do it alone, since they are determined that everything works perfectly, they have agreed from the beginning according to the source said to be very open with each other , hence he said:

“… so they have weekly sessions to talk about their feelings.”

So now you know, if you want to always be in love with your partner, following this example could even save your relationship.

How does Jennifer Lopez win over Ben?

The source said that she is always shopping for new lingerie, and that Ben loves that, further revealing:

“… even though they’re a couple of hours apart, she takes sexy selfies and sends them to her.”

Furthermore, he said:

“They’re still in that stage where they can’t stop touching each other, but it’s not just due to their chemistry.”

She even commented that Ben has changed his eating habits, so when he sees JLo he can eat the same as her.

