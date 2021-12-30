Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a relationship that has not ended | People

In the mid-2000s, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez became such a world-famous couple that an acronym was created for them, something then quite novel: Bennifer. The actor and the singer / actress began dating in 2002, posing together at events and red carpets; they got engaged; They were tabloid fodder, and they broke down loudly in early 2004.

Although since then their relationship has been fraught with ups and downs – Affleck (48) went so far as to accuse Lopez (51) of harming him in his career – the truth is that he seemed cordial. But it turns out that now, at a time of personal difficulties for the artist, the actor has been by her side. In mid-April and after a month of bickering, JLo announced his separation from who had been his partner for four years, the athlete and businessman Alex Rodriguez, with whom he had become engaged in March 2019.

In a moment of anxiety like this, the interpreter has focused on her friends. And among them is Affleck. These days, the actor and director has come to Lopez’s house on several occasions, as published in the American press. Both have avoided taking photos in the same place, but have been photographed using the same car, a large white SUV owned by the singer. As explained by a source close to Page Six, “the security guards pick him up at a nearby location and then leave him there again after spending a few hours at her house.”

Apparently, Affleck would have gone to JLo’s house up to three times after she, a few days ago, returned from the Dominican Republic, where she has been shooting her latest film project, called Shotgun wedding. Their environment ensures that both maintain a loving friendship, without further folds. And that that is helping Lopez get over her breakup.

The Bennifer They were one of the most famous duos of the early 2000s, despite the fact that their relationship lasted just under two years. They met on the set of the tape A dangerous relationship —With little success— when she was married to her second husband, the dancer Cris Judd, and she separated a few months after that crush. “It’s him,” she thought when she saw him, as she confessed in a television interview. Both were then in one of the sweetest moments of their careers. He, thanks to his success in Pearl harbor Y Daredevil; her, taking her first firm steps in the cinema after the popularity of Selena (1997) and enjoying the immense success of their second album, J. Lo, released in 2001.

When they began to show themselves in public, their relationship quickly became one of the most mediatic and persecuted on the American social scene. And even more so when in November 2002 Lopez made public that they had gotten engaged “in a traditional but spectacular way … it was beautiful,” she said, explaining that her mother was delighted with her new boyfriend and, then, future husband. He had gifted her with a huge pink diamond from Harry Winston Jewelry, to seal the engagement.

Ben Affleck caresses Jennifer Lopez’s body in the video for her song ‘Jenny from the block’.

Lopez and Affleck were incessantly pursued by photographers. So much so that they both starred in the video of one of his greatest hits, Jenny from the block, showing precisely similar scenes to those of their daily life (in a car, eating on a terrace, together on a boat, having breakfast in their hotel room) in which they were chased by the paparazzi. “We were not looking to have a public relationship,” she told People five years ago, remembering that relationship. “It just happened that we were together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was a lot of pressure ”. He also explained that most of what was published about them was a lie.

The couple was to get married in September 2003 in Santa Barbara, California, but decided to postpone the wedding a few hours before it was to take place “due to excessive media attention,” they said in a statement at the time. “When we saw ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘fake girlfriends’ in three different locations, we realized that something was wrong,” they then recounted. “We were beginning to notice that the spirit of what was going to be the happiest day of our lives was at risk.” Shortly after that they broke up and, although they gave themselves a chance again, they finally announced their goodbye in January 2004. At the end of that same year, she would marry Marc Anthony; in 2005, he would do the same with Jennifer Garner. The two had children from those long-standing relationships, but they also ended them: she in 2014 and he definitively divorced in 2018.

The truth is that during these years they have maintained affection and a friendship relationship. She said in that 2016 interview that hers had been “a genuine love.” He defended Lopez a couple of months ago, remembering how bad the press was with her then. “People were so fucking mean to her: sexist and racist. Every thing about her was written that if you write them now they would literally fire you “, he said in the podcast Awards Chatter from The Hollywood Reporter. “Now she is being highly praised and respected for all her work, where she comes from, what she has accomplished… This is how it should have always been!”