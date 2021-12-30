Basketball player Alexis Cervantes would have been found tied to a tree

A few days ago we reported the news of the disappearance of Alexis Cervantes, this after playing a tournament in Michoacán. This December 29, the basketball player was found alive with the taxi driver he hired and who disappeared with him.

He was abandoned and tied up next to the taxi driver in a tree. According to information from ESPN, He was kidnapped by an armed group and released by this same group in a western rural area of ​​the state of Michoacán. near the state of Jalisco.

The Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla confirmed that Alexis Cervantes, player of the Libertadores de Querétaro team in the LNBP, was found this Wednesday morning, December 29 with the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián.

The State Attorney General’s Office was the one who shared the information that Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver were abandoned and tied to a tree on a road located in the town of San Pedro in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, near Jalisco.

Both the basketball player and the taxi driver had blow wounds and because of this, they were transferred by a helicopter from the State Attorney General’s Office to the state of Morelia, the capital of Michoacán. In Morelia they attended to his state of health and expanded the investigations.

Alexis Cervantes was in preseason and playing several tournaments

Alexis Cervantes was almost passing through Michoacán, because had been hired by amateur teams in the municipalities of Tancítaro and Los Reyes. This contract with almost amateur clubs is something recurrent when basketball players are not in season with the LNBP.

Fortunately for Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver he had hired, the basketball player without knowing it, helped them to hit him faster; this after announce to his family that he was in Los Reyes heading to Jalisco and then he would go with his family to Guasave, Sinaloa.

According to the investigations of the FGE, Alexis Cervantes and the taxi driver were kidnapped on the road section that links the municipality of Vista Hermosa in Michoacán with the Jalisco city of La Barca. But the alert about his location was what facilitated the search for the basketball player.