Banks Condusef Failed For Credit Card Defaults

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) revealed what were the banks that failed the assessment in terms of financial transparency and quality of credit card product information.

In 2020, Condusef conducted an analysis of the quality of credit card service from 15 financial institutions, where five institutions had a failing grade.

Banamex, Santander, Banca Mifel, BBVA and Banco Azteca It was the banks that failed the evaluation for breaches of credit card adhesion contracts, covers, account statements, transparency and misleading advertising.

Said breaches of the applicable rule will be subject to the corresponding sanctions, detailed the Condusef.

In the analysis, other institutions had failing grades in a first reviewHowever, like Afirme, Banorte and Sofom Inbursa, they made the ordered changes and obtained passing grades in a second round.

“Highlights American Express Bank, Banco Regional, Scotiabank and BanCoppel qAlthough they had very good ratings from the first review, they made all the changes ordered by this National Commission and obtained the maximum rating of 10, “Condusef reported in a statement.

Main breaches detected

Adhesion Contract:



It does not contain the concept and the amount or method of calculating the commissions, nor does it indicate the place where they can be consulted.

They do not indicate the modification procedure.

They do not indicate the decrease in the credit line.

They do not have the information of current regulations.

Cover:

It does not contain the customized CAT in accordance with the specific characteristics of the operation.

It does not indicate the concept and amount or method of calculating the relevant commissions and clause.

Account status:

It does not indicate the CAT with personalized value expressed in percentage and annual terms.

It does not indicate the ordinary and default interest rates in annual terms and in percentage.

It does not indicate the minimum payment plus the required part of the promotions without interest or at a fixed payment.

Information brochure:

It does not include a current list where the concept, amount or calculation method and the frequency of collection of all commissions are clearly established.

The information is not consistent with that contained in the contract.

It does not indicate the methods of contracting the product.

Internet page:

It does not indicate the concept, amount or method of calculation and periodicity of the commissions.

It does not indicate the interest rate in simple, annual and percentage terms.

It does not highlight interest rates.

Advertising:

It does not indicate the interest rate expressed in annual terms, simple and in percentage.

It does not indicate the concept of commissions.

The information is not consistent with that indicated in the contract.

