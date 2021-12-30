Banamex, Santander or BBVA? These are the banks that have been rejected by Condusef on credit card

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Codusef) “disapproved” of some banks in terms of financial transparency and quality of information on the credit card product.

After conducting an analysis of 15 financial institutions, five of them obtained a failing grade.

It was in 2020, when the Condusef reviewed the quality of the credit card service of these banks.

What banks failed?

Banamex, Santander, Banca Mifel, BBVA and Banco Azteca are the financial institutions that failed the evaluation.

Some of the reasons why these banks were disapproved are: breaches of credit card adhesion contracts, covers, account statements, transparency and misleading advertising.

Due to non-compliance with current regulations, these institutions will be subject to sanctions.

Although in the analysis other institutions had failing grades in a first review, such as Afirme, Banorte and Sofom Inbursa, they made the ordered changes and were able to pass in the second review.

The breaches detected were the following:

Adhesion Contract

It does not contain the concept and the amount or method of calculating the commissions, nor does it indicate the place where they can be consulted.

They do not indicate the modification procedure.

They do not indicate the decrease in the credit line.

They do not have the information of current regulations.

Cover

It does not contain the customized CAT in accordance with the specific characteristics of the operation.

It does not indicate the concept and amount or method of calculation of the relevant commissions and clauses.

Account status

It does not indicate the CAT with personalized value expressed in percentage and annual terms.

It does not indicate the ordinary and default interest rates in annual terms and in percentage.

It does not indicate the minimum payment plus the required part of the promotions without interest or at a fixed payment.

Information brochure

It does not include a current list where the concept, amount or calculation method and the frequency of collection of all commissions are clearly established.

The information is not consistent with that contained in the contract.

It does not indicate the methods of contracting the product.

Internet page

It does not indicate the concept, amount or method of calculation and periodicity of the commissions.

It does not indicate the interest rate in simple, annual and percentage terms.

It does not highlight interest rates.

Advertising

It does not indicate the interest rate expressed in annual terms, simple and in percentage.

It does not indicate the concept of commissions.

The information is not consistent with that indicated in the contract.