Ariana Grande’s most PETA wedding gift: you’d never guess

PETA, or what is the same, the organization ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’, wants to Ariana Grande (28) everything continues to go smoothly, and that is why they have decided to give him for his recent wedding with Dalton Gomez, an original vegan tandem bike (Yes, apparently there are bicycles that are not vegan) in which they can ride like two lovebirds around their house in Montecito, that is if they are not on the road with a skeleton from more than 10,000 years ago.

The organization for animal rights has sent Ariana and her husband this adorable tandem bicycle, which has both synthetic leather seats and is built with parts and paint that do not use any animal products.

According to ‘TMZ’, apparently in PETA they have long been fans of the activism poster that the singer always shows in defense of animal rights, and very little ago were totally impressed by his initiative to create ‘Orange Twins Rescue’, a shelter in Los Angeles focused on saving and rehabilitating animals and finding them loving homes where they can be happy and have a better life.

Thus, when PETA found out that Ariana and Dalton had said ‘yes, I do’ they saw the perfect opportunity to show their admiration and send them this Northwoods Dual Drive tandem bike who is already on his way home. In case you are curious to know the price of this bike, you know that it sells for about 700 dollars but in reality, being for two, it comes out to 350 per head.

In case you missed it, the singer got married at her home in Montecito on May 15 in a secret (and very intimate) ceremony with only 20 guests, including her 2 adopted dogs. She was in charge of filtering the photos of her dress, her makeup and the details of the decoration and created such a stir on social networks that her publication has achieved a historical record. It is currently the photo in which people with the most likes appear in the entire history of Instagram, surpassing even his partner Billie Eilish, who currently held the record with the photo in which he shared his change of look.