Ariana Grande remembers when she lived in a hotel during the auditions of ‘Victorious’ | Music

Iraís M.

The singer revealed to Kelly Clarkson that she visited Los Angeles for the first time thanks to the series.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Ariana Grande told Kelly Clarkson about her first visit to Los Angeles, on the occasion of the auditions of Victorious. In the series that launched her to fame, the “thank u, next” singer brought the character of Cat Valentine to life.

“The first time I came to Los Angeles It was for my second audition of Victorious and I was very nervous, but very excited, “recalled Ariana Grande as a guest of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Was very young. I was 14 but had never been here until callback“Said the singer born in Boca Raton, Florida.

“My mom would say, ‘Do you think we can do this? We will find a place. Do you think we should get an apartment? They keep us waiting a lot. ‘ There was a long period between one audition and another, and we were staying in a hotelAriana stated.

“I was like … ‘I hope so, I have no idea.’ And then, thank God, because if I didn’t get it… she told me: ‘we have a rent for the next 6 months’ “, the singer told Clarkson, who is her partner as coach from The Voice.

Ariana Grande and her participation in Victorious

Ariana Grande was seen in Victorious, starring Victoria Justice, between 2010 and 2013. The first sample of his vocal skills was in “Give It Up”, a duet he did with Elizabeth Gillies for the same series.

The singer later participated in the spin off Sam & Cat, a time when he had to use a wig to hide how mistreated his hair had been by painting it red for four years in a row. This is how her iconic ponytail was born, a hairstyle that rarely changes.