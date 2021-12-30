Ariana Grande opts for the white ‘eyeliner’

The 30 best ‘eyeliner’ you will want to try.

The ‘eyeliner’ that will be worn the most this fall is achieved with … a lipstick!

If we had to stay with a single product to enhance the look, we are clear that it would be the ‘eyeliner’. Although the typical thing is to wear the typical black stripe of the ‘cat-eye’ type, this season we have infinite options to get a little out of the ordinary. Ariana Grande shows us that the eyeliner does not have to be this classic color to look great and yes, white is also a good option to make up our eyes.

If you’ve already experimented with the multicolored ‘eyeliner’ that is sweeping Instagram, then you have to try Ariana Grande’s latest eyeliner. The singer has made the classic black ‘cat-eye’ one of her hallmarks (in addition to her iconic ponytail, of course), as we have rarely seen her without it. Well, this time he has decided to get out of his comfort zone and bet on a graphic outline in white. A true work of art that has been possible thanks to the work of its makeup artist, Ash K Holm.

It is an eyeliner that draws the typical wing shape, but then rises and extends along the crease of the eye. Come on, a pass that Ariana has worn in the last program of ‘The Voice’ in which she is a ‘coach’. By the way, precisely in this the singer starred in a most emotional moment.

Who said eyeliner had to be black to look great? Ariana Grande and her makeup artist show us that graphic lining is also a good option if you like to experiment with makeup. Okay, this option requires a little more skill than the typical outline, but surely you get it thanks to the wonderful tricks seen on TikTok.

