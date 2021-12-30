Ariana Grande disappears from Twitter without warning: what is the reason?

The red alert has jumped among the fans of Ariana Grande, and is not for less. The artist has always been very close and active on social networks, where she interacts with her followers and shows them a bit of her day-to-day life. But nevertheless, What no one expected was that, with more than 85 million followers on Twitter, the interpreter would delete her account.

Without prior notice, it has been the singer’s own fans who have noticed what happened. A movement whose reason is unknown, but which many relate to the mental health of the artist. And, lately the singer has received a lot hate Or, in other words, hate, on social media. Which is why you may have decided to detox a bit from the virtual world.

ATTENTION: Ariana Grande’s official Twitter account has been temporarily deactivated. pic.twitter.com/FGthCkJDX3 – Ariana Grande Spain (@AGrandeSP) December 24, 2021

Let’s remember that closing social networks is becoming a common practice among our artists. One of the interpreters who also made this decision was Camila Cabello, who did it to disconnect from everything and spend more time with her family. Of course, despite his disappearance on Twitter, Ariana Grande is still very active on her Instagram account.

In fact, one of the reasons that has led all his followers to think that said Twitter closure is due to his mental health, also has to do with his latest Instagram stories. Remember that this season of joy is also a time of sadness for many. Be kind, generous, offer love, help, don’t give people a hard time ” wrote Ariana.

Be that as it may, the real reason for his disappearance on Twitter is only known by Ariana Grande herself. Of course, this situation has not prevented his fans from enjoying his latest film project, the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, in which he shares the screen with Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.