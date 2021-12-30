Apple patents a system to replace the crown of the Apple Watch

Image : Victoria Song

After years of being one of the most obvious hallmarks of its watches, Apple could say goodbye to its famous digital crown. Judging from his last registered patent, the old crown will be replaced by a new sensor system.

As they have discovered to from Patently apple, the Cupertino people went to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to register their new invention. This hypothetical future Apple Watch will say goodbye to the digital crown, which will be replaced by an optical sensor capable of registering the movements of the user.

Image : Patently Apple,

This new optical sensor is capable of detecting movement, position, orientation, speed, acceleration, contact and the proximity of d the user , for the which offers many more possibilities than the old digital crown. It could even be used for different health functions, such as the measurement of blood pressure or heart rate.

The fact that Apple has registered the patent does not mean that it will see the light soon . Viewing the decisions Apple is making To reduce the components of your watches, this one will certainly it doesn’t seem like any idea at all crazy, but move it from paper to reality is something that always poses challenges that, sometimes, may turn out insurmountable.