Angelina Jolie stops questions about her daughter’s sexual identity

American actress and director Angelina Jolie, put a stop to questions about the sexual identity of his daughter Shiloh Pitt.

Let’s remember that the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt underwent a hormonal process.

Since she was a child, both supported her, she even asked to change her name to ‘Peter’ or ‘John’, because she wanted to be like her brothers.

Despite that, on the red carpet of ‘Eternals‘, Angelina Jolie’s daughter surprised by wearing a dress, makeup and accessories.

The users were quick to react and began to question the sexual orientation of Shiloh pitt.

They assured that she is “confused”, they even blamed Angelina Jolie.

Despite this, Angelina Jolie She is not in favor of labeling her daughter’s style.

He stated that the 15-year-old “has the Montenegrin style.”

“This is how people dress there. He likes tracksuits, he likes suits, ”he explained.

According to information from a source close to Brad Pitt, the actor spoke about the hormonal process that Angelina Jolie’s daughter underwent.

“The treatment seeks to put a brake on the female sexualization of her physique and orient her towards a male gender identity,” he explained.

He stressed that this “is what he wants at the moment.”

After the speculations of the netizens, Angelina Jolie expressed her annoyance at the labels with which her daughter has been pigeonholed.

After being once again questioned about her daughter’s sexual identity, Angelina Jolie made it clear that she does not agree with cataloging a person by how they look.

“Why do they have to pigeonhole everything?” Angelina Jolie.

It should be noted that the actress is also an activist for women’s rights, so it is an issue that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt he has always defended and especially in the case of his daughter.

It should be noted that the actress is also an activist for women's rights, so it is an issue that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt he has always defended and especially in the case of his daughter.