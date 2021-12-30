AMD is surprised by the demand for Xbox Series X, 2023 will be the peak year

The first year in the market for next-generation consoles has already been completed, but it is still mission impossible to get hold of an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5 in the ordinary way. There are still serious stock problems due to lack of raw materials, transport complications and, above all, due to high demand from players. A demand that even has surprised AMD itself, in charge of creating the SoC for both new generation consoles.

Looking ahead to 2022, AMD plans increase chip production by 2022 for what he expects to be another strong year for Microsoft and Sony, though Xbox Series X and PS5 peak wouldn’t come until 2023.

«ANDThis console cycle, when you look at it in its entirety, has been incredible«, Says Lisa Su, CEO of AMD (via WCCFTech). “I mean, if you think about the strength of the cycle, we are now in the second year and the fact that the demand is so high. I want to say that we have been shipping a lot of product. So the fact of that demand remains high says something about the capacity of the product that has been captured by both Microsoft and Sony, in this cycle. We continue to increase production. We expect 2022 to be another year of strong growth for consoles. If you look at the typical cycle of the console, the peak year is actually the fourth year as usual. And therefore one might expect that perhaps 2023 will be the peak year. ‘