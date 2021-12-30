Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, proposed a deadly challenge to a 10-year-old girl

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

While we are not yet experiencing an apocalypse where machines reign over the earth and the human race struggles to survive, it seems that each day we are getting closer to that bleak future. Well, maybe I’m exaggerating, but seeing that an artificial intelligence could kill a 10-year-old girl is, to say the least, disturbing.

Specifically, Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, proposed a very dangerous challenge that she found on the Internet to an infant who just wanted to have fun at home during a bad weather day. The incident came to light earlier this week and, unsurprisingly, it caught the attention of the community and even the company responsible for artificial intelligence had to intervene.

Is it you, Skynet? Alexa proved to be very dangerous

So what happened? According to the medium CNBC, the 10-year-old girl asked Alexa to propose a challenge. Artificial intelligence recommended the Penny Challenge, a very dangerous challenge that involves plugging a phone charger halfway into an outlet and touching the exposed pins with a penny.

We must remember that metals conduct electricity, so touching the socket with the coin can cause electric shocks, fires, and even people losing fingers and hands. The Penny Challenge went viral last year on TikTok and was the subject of controversy.

Luckily, Kristin Livdahl, the youngest’s mother, was at the scene when Alexa proposed the challenge, preventing her daughter from trying. Given this, he turned to his Twitter account to publicize the incident.

Shortly after this story broke and began to gain visibility on social media, Amazon addressed the controversy, claiming that it took steps to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.

“Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant and useful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it, ”an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to the outlet. CNBC.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Do you know any other similar case? Let us read you in the comments.

