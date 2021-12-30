After 16 years of marriage, this is how Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso met in a first almost cinematic encounter – Para Ti Magazine

She put what she could fit in a suitcase, ready to rebuild her life in the United States, accompanied by her daughter. He got a job in a beach bar, in XX and in that same place he had a chance encounter with him, one of the most coveted actors in Hollywood, when he rescued him from a “horde” of fans. This is the funny (and cinematic) anecdote with which the love between Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso was born.

The salteña Luciana Barroso, then 24 years old, he was preparing to rebuild his life in the United States. I was just divorcedto (from her first husband, Arbello Barroso, with whom she had a 4-year-old daughter, Alexia) and had gotten a job in a Miami bar as a waitress.

It came from a working family, with her mother she was a housewife and her father, an insurance agent. She was raised by her grandmother after her parents divorced, right after she was born. While during his school days he wanted becoming an artist, she studied to be a stewardess.

She put some of her belongings in a suitcase and set out ready to start over thousands of miles away from her native country. What he least imagined was that, months after taking that plane, he would walk through the red carpets of the most incredible events in Hollywood hand in hand with a super star.

The man in question is none other than Matt Damon, who was roding the comedy Pegado a Ti with Eva Mendes on the beaches of Miami. Suddenly, a group of euphoric fans surrounded them, so he hid behind the bar of a bar, precisely where Luciana worked. “She appeared, looked at me and asked: what are you doing here? “, he counted Matt Damon remembering that day in April 2003 when he met his wife, Luciana Barroso. That was not the first time they crossed paths, since she had attended the actors and technicians of the film on more than one occasion.

The actor refers to the first time he connected -with who his wife is today– in terms of a movie: “They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and so it was. I swear to God that Something indescribable happened to me. When I was in my twenties, I wondered if I would ever be able to settle down, but i found the right person Y when i saw her it was like i was struck by lightning. Literally everything changed in my life. Now the possibility of being single is terrifying. My life is much easier thanks to my wife and my marriage. It all makes sense, “he later recalled during an interview.

Today they have been married for more than 16 years, they have two daughters and a beautiful life together.

