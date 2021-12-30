About Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story

Sometimes I dream that Christmas stories exist outside of Christmas. They are not exactly stories, but films reduced, and in them it snows abundantly (Filomena Part Two), because a Christmas story without snow is like a garden without flowers or a pond without fish.

In these stories, life passed on either side of the glass. The atmosphere was light and weightless, and the tracks of our shoes were quickly erased from the snow.

Sometimes it wasn’t Christmas, but we were still living inside a story. Many Sundays, my father took us to the movies. One day we were the two of us, I remember it perfectly. He had promised me because, due to my good behavior, I deserved an award. What a rare thing, to behave well and deserve an award. That day I went back to boarding school and told the film to the girls who had been punished without going out.

West side story, the movie was called. The cinema was on the other side of Barcelona and it seemed to me as far away as the Parallel, where the magazines of vedets and old comedians who told dirty jokes were concentrated.

But West side story it was something else. In the film there were two opposing gangs, one of Latinos and the other of Yankees. Those young people spent their time dancing with knives in their hands. The edges of the knives gleamed and the tension was mounting.

Then the love story between an American and a Latina began. Maria, her name was. It was a romantic movie, like the romantic movies we liked then. The Latinos were Puerto Rican and had very dark complexions. The Americans, on the other hand, were shooting soft and milky. Also to blondes.

While i was discovering West side story in a cinema in Barcelona, ​​a boy my age named Steven spielberg He did the same in another part of the world. West side story, which in many Hispanic countries acquired the pompous and cheesy title of Love without barriers, relives the success of his childhood with the same names of the initial card: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris, Rita Moreno…

The first version of the musical was shot in the New York suburbs. It achieved great success thanks to its original choreographies and the music of Leonard bernstein.

Spielberg conquers us again. The remake of the classic arrives in Spain turned into an immortal Christmas tale.

Follow the topics that interest you