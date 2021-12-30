A speedrunner breaks a Minecraft world record, but a technical fail renders his feat useless

More and more players are trying to achieve epic feats in the world of video games. Be it speedruns or no-hits, the perseverance for it is admirable. Now, we have a case that would have gone down in history; but it has done so due to an inexcusable technical failure for its manager.

Minecraft has many users, but the world record set by Brentilda, who has beaten the game in less than 10 minutes, has long been active. It seems that eight months later, a user has broken that record. And we say it seems because its validity is left to nothing due to a technical failure.

The user SmallAnt He has shared a clip in which he appears beating that minecraft world record during a live broadcast. The problem is that I was not recording the game And, in the sequence, we see the moment when he realizes and screams angrily at the mistake.

User claims he accidentally started streaming the movie The Lost Treasure 2, by Nicolas Cage, which he wore while playing. When the image returns to the game we see how SmallAnt beat the mark for just 5 seconds, with a record of 9 minutes and 31 seconds.

Apparently, from the official speedrun website the SmallAnt feat has not yet been validated, although it is being investigated. For now, Brentilda’s record is still in force. We will have to wait for the official response to see who gets the first place, but the fact that there is not a complete recording seems to make it difficult for the good Small Ant, who will remember this mistake, and Nicolas Cage, for a long time. weather.