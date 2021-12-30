A Spanish treatment applies the CAR-T to eliminate the covid

Antonio Pérez-Martínez, head of the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Service at Hospital Universitario La Paz.

Apply the advanced technology of CAR-T to the fight against covid. This is the premise that has led the team of Antonio Pérez-Martínez, Head of the Pediatric Hemato-Oncology Service of the Hospital Universitario La Paz, to discover a potential cell therapy capable of eliminating covid. A treatment that, according to assures Medical WritingIt is safe, cost-effective and can be produced in leading and intermediate hospitals.

Most people who have overcome Covid have done so without any type of treatment, that is, thanks to the work of their immune system. A natural ‘vaccine’ that has inspired the hematologist from La Paz. “We identify that system and put cells like we do with CAR-T, but with a difference, here it is the donor himself who has been cured who has modified the cells. Before the infection he did not have that cellular immunity with memory and after exposure to the virus his immune system comes out with immunocompatients. After two or three days of fever, he has been able to generate a competent immunocellular response“, explains Pérez-Martínez.

A process that it does not occur in all infected, but in those that do and are capable of detecting in the hospital, a memory T lymphocyte is extracted that carries the pathogen-specific capacity against SARS-CoV-2. After is administered adoptively to that vulnerable patient with whom cShare at least one HLA antigen. “Without it, an effective presentation would be lacking and it would end up being useless,” explains the pediatric hematologist.



When will the efficacy and safety of anticovid cell therapy be known?

Based on the initial hypothesis, the La Paz team succeeded in conducting the phase I trial, which was peer-reviewed and published in The Clinical Medicine and The Lancet, and now you are in the phase II. “Now we are executing a multicenter study with special prominence from Isabel Zendal, the best place to do research on pandemic issues,” explains Pérez, who assures that the objective is to recruit more than one hundred patients, but they will remain at 84 as those covered by the medical insurance of the academic essay.

Once they have the results, IdiPAz and the Cris Foundation will try to establish a Spin-off or Startup. “We want to have a development and contact with the industry so that they can already do this expansive and productive phase, and fight with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to see what level of efficacy we can provide ”, explains Pérez, who will continue to improve and update the product.

“It is not a cure for covid for everyone, but it is a safe and cost-effective treatment for critically ill patients”

An improvement that will be both in the therapeutic and prophylactic phases. “We are investigating whether the cells themselves can anticipate contagion”, details the specialist, who gives the example of a daily pill or an aerosol that will generate a biological mask. “It would prevent that even having contact with the virus you would quickly eliminate it and not test positive.”

Does the appearance of new variants influence anticovid cell therapy?

So far, the research has produced four types of drugs that respond to the last four waves. “Cellular immunity has been made for the virus that they have had and we still have no answer on how it works in other variants,” laments Pérez.

Although yes augurs a possible success Because the cellular immunity they extract from SARS-CoV 2 comes from more sites than protein S (spike), the part of the virus that vaccines work against. “We also collect immunity against the M protein (membrane) and the N protein (nucleocapsid). So we consider that the pool of lymphocytes that we instill adoptively recognizes the three antigens and thus the cellular unit of protection would be greater “explains the specialist.

Pérez-Martínez: “This therapy is a clear example of how CAR-T can be applied to the fight against covid”

What is the key to successful therapy for each individual?

Cell therapy is a personalized treatment for each individual. Normally, the different parameters are artificially adjusted so that the patient’s system does not produce a rejection. However, artificial modification does not occur in this treatment, so the therapy will be more effective in those patients who share more human leukocyte antigens (HLA) with the donor peptides.

Something very important, since, according to Pérez-Martínez, viruses are not recognized loose: “For a lymphocyte to be effective, first the innate immune system has to catch the virus and engulf it. Then, it makes small pieces and presents the virus on its membrane. This cell called APC (antigen presenting cell with bits in the virus) is the one that the immune system recognizes ”.

The problem is that heThe antigenic presentation of HLAs is restricted and therefore only a specific TDR (T-cell receptor) will recognize it. “The more matches there are, the more likely there is a more effective recognition. Now we know that it is possible to mix with class I (three molecules) or with class II, which are many more. And it seems that the antigenic presentation of SARS-CoV-2 is mainly based on class II ”, explains Pérez.

A saving of more than 400,000 euros for the SNS

A fact that led to repositioning the initial donor and recipient selection strategy, which is now based on match in class II. “This is not coffee for everyone and it is not a cure for Covid, but, nevertheless, we can demonstrate that it is a safe and cost-effective treatment for the most serious patients, sinceIn a donor, 30 doses can be obtained for 30 patients for between 5,000 and 8,000 euros“, Claims the specialist, who also recalls that a patent could be made and wealth generated for a public system in which it is not only spending and spending, but also generating knowledge. “In the end, instead of buying the CAR-T for € 500,000, we can have a CAR-T that is at a reasonable price,” he assures.