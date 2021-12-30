Gabriel García Márquez, in the image on the right, together with Julio García Espinosa and Fernando Birri founded the International School of Film and Television (EICTV) in 1985. Photo: International School of Film and Television / Yuray Tolentino Hevia

There are places in the world that are born in nothingness and reach the stars, reach beyond their roots, where utopia plants flowers. 35 years after the Committee of Latin American Filmmakers and Gabriel García Márquez had the dream of creating a school for all worlds where film would be studied, a dream endorsed by Fidel Castro, from the San Tranquilino Farm in San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba continues to make films and weave dreams between professionals and students from different latitudes of the world.

On December 15, 1986, the San Antonio de los Baños International Film and Television School was born, a subsidiary of the New Latin American Cinema Foundation. The Colombian García Márquez, the Cuban Julio García Espinosa and the Argentine Fernando Birri, who was its first director and that old man with huge wings who flies over the school and protects it, were its founders.

When talking about the School, we must talk about the multiple national and international awards and recognitions throughout these years. In 1993, within the framework of the 46th edition of the Cannes Festival, it was distinguished with the Roberto Rossellini Prize, being the only school in the world that has deserved this exceptional award. In 1997 it was ranked among the ten most recognized institutions of its kind, along with the National Film and Television School, London; the Fondation Européenne de Métier Image et Son (FEMIS), in Paris; the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografía, in Rome; and the schools in Munich, Lodz and Prague.

In 2010, Brazil conferred the Order of Cultural Merit on him, and other countries such as Bolivia, Mexico, and Spain have awarded it. He has also received different awards in Cuba, such as Coral de Honor on his 25th anniversary, at the International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana in 2011, and provinces such as Holguín, Las Tunas, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba have honored his career.

The School operates with regular courses in which fiction direction, documentary, sound, editing, photography direction, script, television, new media and production, international workshops, as well as courses of higher studies are studied.

Important personalities from the international audiovisual world have visited, taught and lived together at the School for some time, including Juan Madrid, Stephen Bayly, Margarita Jusid, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Eliseo Altunaga, Laurence Bennett, Rolando Almirante, Irina Bokova, Costa Gavras, Belkis Vega, Marcelo Camorino, María de los Ángeles Pereira, Inés Olmedo, Frei Betto, Abbas Kiarostami, Roberto Perpignani, Danny Glover and Annette Bening.

To commemorate his 35 years, between December 8 and 11, the II International Meeting of Editors and Editors took place, in the Glauber Rocha Projection Room of the institution; the photographic exhibition For all the Worlds, in the André Bazin media library, a selection of photos from the headquarters’ archives; and the restoration of one of the most important graffiti walls on which film greats stamped a message, by the visual artist and musician Oslier Pérez Miralles.

As the most filmed town in the world, San Antonio de los Baños also celebrated the date on December 14, in the Church Park, with a screening of shorts that paid tribute to the victims of COVID-19. The main event took place on December 15, the date on which students and the general director of the School, Susana Molina, recognized the outstanding worker of the year and enjoyed the concert of the young group Toques del Río and DJ Lejardi.

35 years of a living school, where you learn and make movies, love, dream and live; where not only the cry of “Silence is recorded” is heard but also the laughter of the students in their daily lives, the dedication of their workers and the desire to teach of their teachers, the school of all worlds.