A Samsung Galaxy 5G for less than 200 euros? Yes, but only for a limited time

The Korean smartphone offers a good set of specifications and a reasonable price.

You can get him Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and pay less than 200 euros on Amazon. You take it with 30 euros discount already one of the lowest prices of the last times.

Samsung’s smartphone arrives with an IPS screen, a processor MediaTek, 3 rear cameras and one great battery that will not leave you lying down, among other characteristics. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G at the best price

The Korean device incorporates a 6.6-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. We are facing a good screen, large in size and with a refresh rate that makes it fluid and pleasant. A good place to enjoy your favorite multimedia content.

Inside it is one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek, the Dimensity 700. You will not have problems to enjoy a good experience on a day-to-day basis. The Samsung terminal also incorporates 3 chambers, a battery of 5,000 mAh, headphone jack And till NFC connectivity.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

6.6 “IPS Full HD + 90 Hz display

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

Headphone jack, NFC

As its own name indicates, also incorporates 5G, a feature we usually find in higher priced devices. You don’t have to pay too much to sign up for the new connectivity.

