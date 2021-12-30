A girlfriend for Aunt May? Marisa Tomei planted it for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Spider-Man: No Way Home It has swept the box office, grossing more than $ 1 billion, conquering the public and introducing the character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The production introduces the idea of ​​the multiverse by adding numerous characters and villains from previous arachnid films, it had to leave many peak moments and ideas. While Kevin Feige already excused and explained, Now it is Marisa Tomei, Aunt May in the MCU, who addresses the possibilities of change, background and construction of the character (he Cinemana).

Updating Ta May on the big screen and in the Spider-Man saga

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man was pretty novel. Introduced a character younger that the versions of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, including us in a world with new villains, allies and powerful superheroes. Yes OK Peter Parker’s coughs were very present in other adaptations, in Holland’s version almost any memory of Uncle Ben was almost wiped off the map, betting on May Parker’s youth, played by Marisa Tomei from far away Captain America: Civil War. Accustomed to the constant compliments of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the new Aunt May was present in several sequels of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, following the promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home and in an interview with Geeks of Color, the interpreter affirms that she never wanted to enhance any relationship with Happy (Jon Favreau) and that he had a different idea. Why not make Aunt May bisexual?





“ I wish it was subtle, with Amy Pascal playing my girlfriend

“Before they came up with the idea of ​​Happy there was a moment when I thought maybe i should be with a woman“ Tomei explains. “Ben is gone and we were wondering who he could go out with. I really wanted Amy Pascal from Sony to be my girlfriend.. They won’t even have to identify Amy, she could be in a scene and I just say hello to her, like subtle“, he commented, dropping that he would have been amused to include the arachnid’s production company on the big screen as a kind of cameo. In any case, the new Peter Parker installment is already Sony’s highest-grossing US premiere. of all times, surpassing 1 billion at the box office globally.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it is available in cinemas around the world.