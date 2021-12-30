A European rival of Tesla assembles the first lithium-ion battery in its gigafactory (and already has contracts for 30,000 million dollars)

The Swedish company Northvolt announced on Wednesday the assembly of the first lithium-ion battery cell at its Northvolt Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden.

“Today is a huge milestone for Northvolt and the team has worked very hard to achieve it. Of course, this first cell is just the beginning. Over the next few years, we expect Northvolt Ett to expand its production capacity greatly. measure to allow the European transition to clean energy “, quotes a statement from the company to its CEO, Peter Carlsson.

As detailed, the battery was designed and manufactured entirely by the company that, despite having been founded in 2016, has already secured contracts for a total value of 30,000 million dollars. Future buyers for Northvolt include auto giants such as BMW, Volkswagen, Scania and Volvo, as well as companies in other industries such as Fluence, which specializes in energy storage.

“For these clients, […] Northvolt Ett will deliver cells of different formats with commercial deliveries from 2022, “says the Swedish company.

In November, Northvolt reported having produced its first lithium-ion battery made entirely from recycled nickel, manganese and cobalt. He then explained that the first large-scale recycling factory, Revolt Ett, which is being built near the Northvolt Ett gigafactory, will expand beyond its initial design to supply the recycling of 125,000 tons of batteries per year, with 50% of recycled raw materials by 2030.

In June, CNBC reported that Northvolt had raised $ 11.75 billion. The company’s investors include Goldman Sachs and Volkswagen, a person familiar with the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, told the chain at the time.

