A cryptocurrency expert says he remains “bullish” on this ‘altcoin’ that could quadruple in price in 2022

Cryptanalyst Benjamin Cowen pointed out in a video posted Tuesday on his YouTube channel, with more than 670,000 followers, that in 2022 the Chainlink token has a growth potential of 400%.

“I am still bullish on Chainlink, but the fact that this year the ‘altcoin’ has shown worse dynamics compared to other popular cryptocurrencies cannot be ignored,” the expert said. “But that doesn’t mean I’m not optimistic [sobre sus perspectivas]. I am, and I hope that 2022 is the year that Chainlink really picks up the pace. ”

“I believe that in 2022 Chainlink will renew its all-time high, it would not be a surprise to me to see Chainlink rise to $ 100 in 2022, which would be equivalent to 400% growth from current levels,” Cowen said.

Chainlink is currently trading around $ 19.5 after it lost 6% of its price in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Coingecko portal. Chainlink is a system for exchanging smart contracts between different blockchains, among whose partners is the payment system SWIFT.

