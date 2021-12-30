7 Little Known Facts From ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Anne Hathaway Almost Quits Production | Famous

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is not only one of the most important dramatic comedies of the first decade of the 21st century, but it was also the film that proved that Anne Hathaway She is more than a fairy tale princess.

A little over 15 years after its release in theaters, we give you 7 facts that you probably did not know about the film that taught us the differences between blue and cerulean.

1. It is based on a book

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is based on a novel of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger. Executives at 20th Century Fox were so impressed with the 100-page sketch of the work, they bought the rights when it wasn’t even finished.

According to Carla Hacken, executive vice president of the production house at the time, they were immediately convinced that it was a good idea to bring that story to the big screen.

“I thought Miranda Priestly was one of the greatest villains of all time,” Hacken told Variety.

2. Inspiration for the movie

Weisberger used to be the personal assistant to Anna wintour, the editor of Vogue until 1988, so it is believed that the character of Miranda Priestly, is based on that journalist.

Far from being bothered by these rumors, the editor was so pleased that she even attended the film’s premiere, where she expressed her approval.

“Everything that makes fashion entertaining, glamorous and interesting is wonderful for our industry,” she told ABC News.

3. Anne Hathaway was not Andy’s first choice

The current Oscar winner was not the producers’ first choice to bring Miranda Priestly’s assistant to life.

According to People, they initially had in mind Rachel McAdams for the role, but the ‘Mean Girls’ star decided to pass up the opportunity to get away from commercial tapes a bit. Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes were also in contention for the role, but in the end the winner was Hathaway.

3. Meryl Streep almost refused to participate in ‘The devil wears Prada’

Despite the wide recognition of her career, Meryl Streep was not always a well-paid actress. In 2005, the actress decided that she would start charging what she was worth, so according to an interview with Variety, she turned down the first offer to give life to Miranda Priestly.

“It was slightly insulting, maybe it didn’t reflect my true worth for the project. I was 55 years old and had just learned, at a very late date, how to act on my own behalf. “

To ensure the actress’s participation, the producers decided that it was worth doubling the salary they had offered her.

4. Meryl Streep kept the role even off screen

Meryl Streep seemed to embrace the personality of Miranda Priestly while filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. During a 2014 show on The Graham Norton Show, Anne Hathaway recalled a curious anecdote with Streep.

“When I met her, she gave me a big hug. And I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re going to have the best time in this movie,’ and she said, ‘Oh, honey, this is the last time I’m nice to you.’

Streep kept his personality cool and aloof the entire time, on and off set, while the movie was in the making.

5. The real villain of the movie

Anne Hathaway’s real life partner back then was a headache for the production of ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

The film’s director, David Frankel, told Variety that Anne’s then-boyfriend, the real estate developer Raffaello Follieri, he got into a very heavy attitude when the recordings exceeded normal hours.

“Anne was living with a guy who was a criminal and embezzler,” Frankel commented, “I didn’t want her to work at all – she hated that she worked nights.

6. The television spin-off was almost a reality

After the huge box office gross for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, Fox Studios intended to capitalize on that positive momentum.

According to an article in The New York Times, Marie Clare’s editor Joanna Coles revealed that a writer had followed her for a week to gather information for a script.

The series never came true, but in 2017 Elton John began writing songs for a musical version of ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ which premiered on Broadway in 2019.

7. The sequel is almost impossible … at least with the same cast

Except for ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ‘, Meryl Streep is not used to doing sequels to her films, so she may not agree to play Miranda again.

If any producer decides to do ‘The devil wears Prada II’, they would not count on Andy either, as Anne Hathaway doesn’t seem very excited about doing the same story.

“I would love to make a movie with all those people again, but for it to be something totally different,” he commented in an interview with Variety magazine in 2018.