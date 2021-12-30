6 series from 2021 that will satisfy the voracious palate of entrepreneurs

In the “seriéfilo” catalog born from the bowels of 2021 there are a good handful of series that provide valuable “insights” to entrepreneurs.

In the “seriéfilo” catalog born from the bowels of 2021 there are a good handful of titles that provide valuable “insights” to business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs.

In an article for Inc. Zack Miller collects for the best series with a focus on entrepreneurship and the corporate universe:

one. Wahl Street (HBO Max)

This docuseries produced by Mark Wahlberg follows the adventures of the famous American actor, who combines television and film projects with his role as a business magnate (and his intense morning routine). The productivity and motivation that good old Whalberg displays in Wahl Street They will perhaps inspire those who wish to launch themselves into the business world as well.

two. Mythic Quest (Apple TV +)

The second season of Mythic Quest continues to delve into the satire on the video game industry that began in the first batch of episodes. Loosely inspired by the history of the video game company Blizzard, Mythic Quest emphasizes conflicts born of the desire for creative control (to which several people aspire at once), funny moments that emerge in the workplace and corporate scandals. The series has recently been renewed for another two seasons.

3. Hacks (HBO Max)

Hacks, which will finally have a second season, harbors in its guts a whole plethora of lessons on “brand building” in the entertainment industry. This “dramedia” starring a veteran comedian and a 25-year-old who loses her job on television after falling victim to the culture of cancellation on Twitter fixes her gaze on the dreaded public relations crises and also on differences of nature creative.

Four. Ted lasso (Apple TV +)

The second season of Ted lasso He continues to accompany the protagonist of the same name in his phenomenal adventure as a football coach in England (where he arrives without even knowing the most basic rudiments of this sport). Ted Lasso’s strong point may not be his football knowledge, but his optimistic leadership is definitely a good mirror to look into.

6. Dopesick (Disney +)

In Dopesick A doctor from a small town in Virginia begins to prescribe OxyContin to his patients after being contacted by the company responsible for this drug (Purdue Pharma) and very soon he is aware of the serious consequences derived from this drug. The series is a portrait of opioid addiction in America narrated from multiple points of view that underscores the importance of corporate ethics (and what happens when it is vilely trampled).

6. Succession (HBO Max)

The third season of Succession delves into the all-out infighting for leadership within the media giant Waystar Royco. This acclaimed series is the perfect example of how deeply toxic corporate culture and the most shameless nepotism can bring an extraordinarily powerful company to the brink.

