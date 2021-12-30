50 years of Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange uproar

A Clockwork Orange It went from controversial book to awkward movie classic with uncanny ease. Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of the Anthony Burgess novel is a singular piece of provocation and brilliant symbolism. But also, it is a cruel challenge to something more elaborate that Kubrick embodies with rare beauty. From human evil to the terrors of free will. A quarter of a century after its release, the film is still a source of controversy and discussion.

Could it be released in our time A Clockwork Orange by Stanley Kubrick ?; The question was posed by the critic Adam Nayman a few years ago, without finding an answer. Much more, after the movie hit Netflix and was able to reach a much wider and more diverse audience like never before. Without a doubt, it is a questioning that opens the door to the idea of ​​the scale of the film as a legacy. Also, of its structure as the basis of a certain type of controversial, audacious, provocative and uncomfortable cinema that right now is difficult to find. In a time of stylistic and plot rupture, A Clockwork Orange exceeded all limits. He took them to another extreme and turned contemporary cinema into something strange and powerful.

All from the hand of a Stanley Kubrick obsessed with telling a twisted story with rare virtuosity. Also, from a book that created its own universe based on violence. Nevertheless, A Clockwork Orange It is more than a scandalous piece. It is a reflection on the freedom of individuals, their power to become dangerous and the murkiness of the brutality of human nature. Plagued by beatings, twisted conversations, sexual violence and criticism of cultural hypocrisy, A Clockwork Orange not easy to digest.

It was not at its premiere in 1971, when it terrified and captivated in equal parts an audience that did not quite know how to take the impact. What was Kubrick trying to show with terrifying scenes in which Beethoven could be heard as a sophisticated context ?; What did a movie narrate in which rape became a symbolic act and torture a form of the common good?

Kubrick took the best of Burgess’s book and came up with something new. Not only did he break the paradigm of violence that is punished as inappropriate. Also, he created a type of depraved villain-antihero that removed the foundations of certain ideas from the cinema, still subject to censorship. Kubrick experimented, struck hard at the foundations of the morality of the time, and sustained a flawless story whose imprint is everywhere.

It is, in the utter and reckless transgression of Trainspotting by Danny Boyle. In the brutal and mysterious subversion of The fight Club by David Fincher. It is, in the frenzied, maddened dance of the Joker by Todd Phillips. Every new generation of filmmakers and creators seems to have taken something of the subversive, sinister, and well-constructed character from A Clockwork Orange. But more than that, the film opened up the film industry, locked in the dilemma of the venial, the absurd, and the authorial. Kubrick had the courage to rebuild each concept and assign a new and transgressive value to each of them.

Nothing would be the same after Alex Delarge (Malcolm McDowell), the immediate precursor to Jack Nicholson’s raging and dark madness of Jack Torrance. From the twisted and sophisticated cruelty of Christian Bale’s Pat Bateman. Even a renewed echo of fear turned into a fatal condition of the disaster that Anthony Perkins embodied in Psycho. In the end, McDowell’s character made evil a fatal and necessary attribute. On a sinister journey through the darkness of men.

A Clockwork Orange and a new age for violence

For decades, critics have insisted that Kubrick’s vision of violence – clean, artistic, and sophisticated – makes it less harsh. But it is precisely this dehumanization (the fact of observing with an apparent mocking pleasure), which makes A Clockwork Orange most relentless. A kind of reflex effect that makes the viewer wonder about their ability to reflect on violence. Why even with all his brutal speech, A Clockwork Orange Does it still seem relevant, smart, and understandable?

There is no simple answer for that. In fact, Kubrick devised A Clockwork Orange like a soundboard. The script does not issue opinions, nor moral judgments. It just shows, and with haunting attention, the way cruelty can be expressed in hundreds of different dimensions. In fact, the novel has an identical discourse and for that reason, it took so much effort for Burguess to sell the rights. The possibility of adaptation went through several production companies and studios. And there was even a proposal to direct the film version for Ken Russell, starring Mick Jagger.

The very idea that one of the most transgressive rock groups of the time combined with a disturbing novel, sparked a debate. One so sustained it scandalized the British Film Certification Board. In the end, the project failed and Burguess found himself back in the ugly limbo of unfinished projects. Until finally, Kubrick became interested in the project.

The generation of A Clockwork Orange

Screenwriter Terry Southern brought Burgess’s novel to Kubrick and added a note “You’ll like it.” But the director, obsessed with his unfinished project on Napoleon, ignored the suggestion. However, his wife ended up reading the book and was amazed by what she would call “its destructive spirit.” Soon after, Kubrick would also end up obsessing over the book. And by the time he started writing the script, he struggled to capture his unique “power of confrontation.”

The story went through several rewrites. From the elimination of ultraviolent scenes that Kubrick knew he could not capture on screen without the threat of censorship, until the age of Alex. Little by little, the project took shape, and Kubrick found a way to reconstruct the novel’s harsh literary language into an analogous version. By the time he wrote the final scene, Alex even had a face. Malcolm McDowell was the director’s first and only choice for the character. The actor was delighted to accept and even contributed to the terrifying and iconic image of Alex Delarge on screen.

And although later he would be known for his rigorous and hard filming, that of A Clockwork Orange it was strangely short. It began in September 1970 and culminated in April 1971. Shortly after, I would say that there was a “manic and disturbing” energy that allowed the film to “take on a life of its own.”

The sons of A Clockwork Orange

Fifty years after its premiere, A Clockwork Orange it continues to be uncomfortable, brilliant, hard, complicated in each of its points. Banned in England until 1999, in Brazil until 1978, in South Africa until 1984 and in Ireland until 2000 it became a murky myth. Also, in an exemplary look at the cinema as a subversive and intellectually relevant tool.

Might A Clockwork Orange premiere in our time ?; the question remains unanswered. Or rather, the answer is so uncomfortable as to bring a new dimension to its importance.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!