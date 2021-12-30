5 facts that make you think about Don’t Look Above

Netflix’s New Year’s Eve Premiere, in English Don’t look up, aims for the Oscars with performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill. The film begins when doctoral student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discovers a comet and its trajectory points directly to Earth, as determined by her professor Randall Mindy (DiCaprio). Astronomers alert government entities, but they do not take immediate action to deflect the asteroid, because they are busy moving the political chess pieces. Scientists decide to leak the information to the media, but the reaction of the general public is not encouraging either. The critic says that the argument reveals how public opinion responds to scientific events of massive impact, such as the pandemic due to covid-19 and climate change. In these five keys to the film, there are parallels with the current situation.

1. The science in question. The astronomers who discover the asteroid work and study at a public university, in the United States private universities are the most prestigious, so the president (Streep) and her team (Hill) ask that those who validate the data be university scientists private. Similarly, the NASA official who has been working on the issue for more than 15 years, also fails to echo. At one point, full of frustration, Dr. Mindy claims that science is objective and evident, however, later he ends up flexing his principles and knowledge, to continue participating in the action and not ending up aside, as eventually happens to Dibiasky. Science, which is supposed to be objective, can also be manipulated for economic interests, as is the case with academic studies that finance corporations. 2. The State at the service of politicians. The NASA director is an anesthesiologist, who came to office for making large donations to President Orlean’s campaign, which often happens in democracies for the payment of political favors. Later he is fired as a scapegoat, when the president decides to act with respect to the comet to divert attention, after some intimate photos are leaked. The operation ends up becoming a narrative of Hollywood tones, which changes according to political and economic interests, similar to the handling that former President Donald Trump gave to the pandemic.

3. The power of the tech titans. The government decides to change the trajectory of the asteroid so that it does not collide with the Earth, but once Peter Isherwell, founder and director of BASH (a company that produces mobile devices), suggests that the comet is full of minerals that can be worth billions, the Plan changes to fragment the celestial body in space and drop it into the Pacific Ocean. The eccentric character of Isherwell, who with his economic power can manipulate political power, has been compared to Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. 4. Social networks. They are the ones who interpret reality and dictate public opinion, but are more attentive to political movements and the love affairs of entertainment stars than to the potential end of the world. In addition, they become tools for politicians to convince a large part of the population not to look up to the sky, where they can begin to see the asteroid approaching Earth. Similar to what happens with the QAnon conspiracy movement in the United States.