343 have gotten out of hand on Halo Infinite cosmetics prices

Addictive like few others and with an epic campaign that leaves a good taste in your mouth, these are the credentials of Halo Infinite that best define the game. However, until Halo: The Endles sees the light, the game’s multiplayer is the key to the success or failure of the game.

And it seems that from 343 Industries they have not taken well the pulse of what it should be to monetize and balance a free to play multiplayer. They have suffered complaints about how they carry the whole subject of the experience, the challenges and the battle pass. Complaints that were largely right because the beginning of the game was very discouraging at this point. Luckily that is something that they have corrected.

Halo Infinite store prices are nonsense

That the game lacks content is a fact, but if in addition the little that there is and that you sell in the store you are out of hand with the prices, then you may end up losing a good base of players. And let’s not forget that customization is the key in this type of game, having it poorly balanced is a point that completely ruins the experience.

The other day my partner Pedro told me how well Apex Legends works at this point, and you compare it with Halo Infinite and it seems that it is the first game to launch 343 … Now another controversy splashes the prices of the cosmetics of the store. This is the “Mister Chief” pack that gives whoever buys it a new AI appearance and some emblems, specifically this is what said pack brings:

A legendary AI model and colors for this AI.

A rare amulet.

An epic nameplate.

An epic vehicle emblem.

An Epic Armor Emblem and an Epic Weapon Emblem.

For us to understand each other, 20 eurazos costs the joke. Of course there will be people who will pay for it, but a large part of the community feels like once again the study has failed to get a feel for the prices of cosmetics.

Reading the complaints, I think that 343 Industries is very far from their own community. And I am sorry that these types of decisions can tarnish a game that is the best we have had this year, not for nothing did I put it as my game of the year.