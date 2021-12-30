3 good Keanu Reeves movies to forget about the Matrix 4 Resurrections fiasco

In this world there is a person with charisma and in front of them is Keanu reeves.

The Canadian is one of the actors most loved by both the public and his co-workers, everyone is delighted under the Keanu effect.

Best Keanu Reeves movies

The fourth installment of the franchise of Matrix of the Wachowski sisters and opinions regarding this new film are mixed.

But to avoid controversy, let’s talk about 3 movies that we know are among the best Keanu has made and that you should see at least once in your life.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

This jewel directed by Francis Ford Coppola based on the homonymous novel by Bram Stocker is a delight and a classic of the seventh art, it won 3 Oscars and 2 Saturn Awards. Starring Winona Ryder, Gary Oldman, Anthoni Hopkins and obviously Keanu reeves. Within an actor’s career, this film must always be in the first place indisputably. If for some reason you have not seen it, do not worry, here we leave you the trailer so that you fall in love and run to your screen to see it.

The devil’s lawyer

If we have to put a face to the Devil, I think that the choice is Al Pacino’s and that was also thought by the director of this great film Taylor Hackford, if the name of this director doesn’t sound familiar to you, maybe, if the name of one sounds familiar to you. of his best known films, Blood For Blood. In this film Keanu reeves is a successful lawyer who has just moved with his wife played by Charlize Theron to the Big Apple, soon after he is contacted by the director of a very successful law firm to join the firm, but the Devil’s plans, the powers and laws beyond those of the human end up devouring this young couple.

Constantine

Keanu reeves He has always been surrounded by great actors in all his projects and the adaptation of this DC comic is no exception. Heaven and Hell are at war and John Constantine has the power to see angels and demons who also lust after his soul. As the archangel Gabriel we can see a beautiful and androgynous Tilda Swinton, as a devil Peter Stormare and obviously Keanu reeves like a perfect Constantine.

This is the recommendation of the 3 best films so as not to get into controversy with the new installment of Matrix 4 Resurrections and still enjoy Keanu reeves.