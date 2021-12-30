2022: Sequels, prequels and expected releases like ‘The Lord of The Rings’

MADRID.- Upon the return of mythical series, with new seasons, ‘spin-off’, sequels and prequels from “Game of Thrones” or “The Crown” to “Stranger Things”, this 2022 adds premieres based on real events – “Pam and Tommy “or” WeCrashed “, among them- and, finally, JA Bayona’s version of the very expensive” The Lord of The Rings “.

In addition, there will be many proposals from the Marvel Universe – “Moon Night”, “Peacemaker”, “She, Hulk and” Armor Wars “, among them – and from Star Wars -” Obi-Wan Kenobi “,” Ahsoka “or” Andor ” , waiting to confirm that “Lando” and “The Acolite” may be released in 2022 -, and surprises such as “Gremlins: Secrets of The Mogawai” or “The Last of Us”, the daring serial recreation of the video game of the same qualification.

“THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON”: THE ANCESTORS OF DANERYS TARGARYEN

Based on George RR Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” “House of Dragon” (HBO Max), a prequel to “Game of Thrones,” tells the story of the Targaryens, ancestors of Chief Danerys. The new series, which takes place 200 years before the war for the Iron Throne began, will have the added attraction of recognizing many corners of Cáceres, where much of the series was filmed.

“THE LORD OF THE RINGS” ARRIVES IN SEPTEMBER BY THE HAND OF BAYONA

“The Lord of The Rings” (Amazon Prime), directed by the Spanish JA Bayona, does not have Sauron, Gandalf or Frodo as protagonists, since this epic series (whose budget exceeds 500 million euros) takes place thousands of years before the events that are narrated in The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings, in the legendary Second Age of the history of the Middle Earth of the universe created by JRR Tolkien and begins in a moment of relative peace.

ANNE HATHAWAY AND JARED LETO REVIVE THE “WeWORK” SCANDAL

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, two of the best-known faces in Hollywood, are the stars of the long-awaited Apple TV series “WeCrased”, the title chosen to tell the true story of the financial scandals that surrounded the office company of ‘ coworking ‘WeWork, the ambitious rise and inevitable fall of one of the most valuable startups in the world.

“PAM AND TOMMY”, THE SCANDAL LOVE OF PAMELA ANDERSON AND TOMMY LEE

“Pam and Tommy” (Disney +), the series that recreates the scandalous love story between Pamela Anderson, and Tommy Lee, Mötley Crüe’s drummer, who married in 1995 after 96 hours of courtship. The series premieres on 3 February, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the main roles.

CHRISTINE BARANSKI IS AUNT AGNES IN “THE GOLDEN AGE”

Created by Julian Fellowes, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max, released January 24) takes place in the US during the Golden Age, the heyday of the 1880s in New York City; a “period” story, with spectacular costumes and sets that features such prominent actresses as Christine Baranski (“The Good Figth”) and Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”), turned into aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook .

“THE LAST OF US”, FROM THE VIDEO GAME TO TELE SEVEN YEARS LATER

“The Last of Us” is the television version of the action-adventure and survival horror video game, devised for the PlayStation 3 in 2013, of the same title, which follows the experiences of Joel and Ellie, a couple of survivors of a pandemic in the United States that causes the mutation of human beings into cannibal creatures, an argument that maintains the series, whose premiere is expected at the end of 22.

THE GREMLINS ARE BACK, WITH THE STORY OF THE FIRST MOGWAI

“GremliNs: Secrets of Mogwai” (HBO Max) is a prequel to the famous “GremliNs” (1984), which dates back to 1920’s Shanghai, where a 10-year-old Sam Wing (the old character that appears in the original films) , you will meet the Mogwai Gizmo. There will be 10 episodes of 30 minutes.

… AND OTHER KNOWN OLD MEN: “FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK”

Music lovers and fun lovers Jim Henson’s Los Fraguels are back in a new 13-episode series, “Los Fraguels: The Fun Continues” (Apple TV) starting January 21, featuring Gobo, Musi, Rosi, Dudo, Bombo, the traveling uncle Matt and new fraguel in adventures that speak of the magic of caring for others.

“REBELDE” IS NOT ‘REMAKE’ OF THE 2004, BUT IT KEEPS THE SPIRIT

“Rebelde” (Netflix, January 5), which opens on January 5, is not a ‘remake’ of the Mexican telenovela of the same title that swept in 2004, an adaptation of the Argentine telenovela, “Rebelde Way”, but a version renewed that is modernized with the themes and visual narrative, which has in its cast the Mexican actress Lizeth Selene and the Brazilian Giovanna Grigio.

“THE HOUSE”, ANIMATED TERROR SERIES WITH A HOUSE LIKE A STAR

“The House” (Netflix) is an animated series by ‘stopmotion’ that explores the territory of terror from three stories that come together in a house; that of a 19th century family, that of a real estate developer who, today, meets unexpected guests, and the third, in a post-apocalyptic environment, tells of a landlady doing everything possible to restore this home. It features Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Susan Wokoma and Jarvis Cocker in the cast.

NEW SEASONS: MAXIMUM EXPECTATION

“Euphoria”, (HBO Max, T2, January 10); “The Bridgertons” (Netflix, S2) Warning: Regé-Jean Page does not come out. “The Crown”, (HBO Max T5 -and penultimate-, November 2022) enters the convulsive years 90, with Imelda Staunton as the Queen; “Stranger Things (S4, Netflix summer 2022, three years after its previous season) or” The killing Eve “(HBO Max, S4, February), with new screenwriter: Laura Neal (” Sex Education “).

Also, a sequel, “Vikings: Valhalla” (Netflix, February 25), which takes place a century after the end of the original series; and a prequel, “The Witcher: The Origin of Blood”, which explains the origin of witches, some 1200 years before Henri Cavill was born.

CHOCOLATES FOR STAR WARS LOVERS AT DISNEY +

It was anticipated to December 2021 “Boba Fett”, but this 2022 is a box of chocolates for Star Wars addicts:

From “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen; “Ahsoka”, ‘spin-off’ of “The Mandalorian”, with Rosario Dawson herself, or “Andor”, prequel to the film “Rogue One: a Star Wars story, about her character, Cassian Andor, a” Lando “(Calrissian) or” The Acolite “, which begins in the last days of the High Republic era, and is expected by the end of the 22nd (or the beginning of the 23rd).

MARVEL’S UNIVERSE EXPANDS

The first to arrive will be “The Peacemaker” (HBO Max, January 13). John Cena, one of the few survivors of “The Suicide Squad” who now works for the government; Moon Knight (Disney +), with Oscar Isaac; “Ms. Marvel” (Disney +), scheduled for late 22, with Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel; “She, Hulk” (Disney +), with Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and “Ironheart” (Disney +), at the end of the 22nd. “Armor Wars” (Disney +) is expected on the 23rd.