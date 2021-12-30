15 years after its premiere, they criticize ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ for normalizing abuse and phobias

“The Devil Wears Prada” It was released on June 22, 2006 and since the film’s production has sparked more than one controversy.

It is known that the whole plot is a satire to the world of fashion and that Miranda prestley is a reflection of Anna wintour, the editor of Vogue.

Most read: Actor Alfredo Gatica announces that he has COVID-19

The controversy was sparked by the Sao Paulo-based content creator, Carol moreira, who started a Twitter thread to mention everything that is wrong in the film, which at the time went unnoticed:

“My God, I saw The Devil Wears PradaHow old that movie has gotten! I think the best thing about seeing it in hindsight is the participation of Anne Hathaway, if it were some actress more or less or without charisma, today it would be difficult to endure this film ”.

In case you missed it: Luisito Comunica boasts footwear with holy water and that they are worth more than 100,000 pesos

In another tweet, Moreira He explained what he meant by saying: “I think it’s one of the most fat-phobic movies I’ve ever seen. In theory, the character wears a size 40 and calls herself fat all the time. There is a character on a diet who only eats when he passes out … He tries to be thin and no one comes close to saying anything to him”.

After referring to gordofobia, the youtuber and podcaster proceed to talk directly about the life of Andy sachs, who was played by Anne Hathaway:

“She suffers all kinds of abuse from all sides (from her boss, her boyfriend, her colleagues) and none of this is perceived as negative. She just needs to “try harder” and everything will be fine. There is a point where her boss takes revenge on her by asking her for useless tasks ”.

meu deus, revi O Diabo Veste Prada. What a film that envelheceu MAL DEMAIS! Acho que a melhor coisa dele, olhando de hoje, foi or casting da anne hathaway. se ela fosse alguma atriz more or less, ou sem charisma, ficaria difficult to swallow this film hj on the day … – Carol Moreira (@ carolmoreira3) December 24, 2021

Carol moreira He sentenced the reception of the film by the public saying: “The problem is not showing what the fashion industry is like, the problem is showing it as if it were great. Nobody questions, criticizes or thinks “.

The analysis made by the content creator caused mixed reactions, as there was more than one Internet user who affirmed that the message of the film is not to praise said abuses and phobias, but to make a satire about it to provide visibility through humor, however , there were others who condemned much of the situations that are seen throughout the film.