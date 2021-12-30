10 trends for 2022

As soon as the calendar marks the January 1, Nostradamus’ mob of trends pulls out their crystal balls to guess what will take in the next few months. And, although after the covid the future seems less predictable than the mysterious identity of this M. Rajoy, everything indicates that 2022 it comes loaded with joy, well-being and love. New year, new fashions.

1. The tonality of 2022

The purple color will be styled

Return the Purple color. And no, not in the form of a ‘remake’ of Spielberg’s eighties movie. But because it is the tonality of 2022, which is dictated by Pantone, the experts in getting your colors out every year. The official name is’Very peri‘, a mixture between blues and purplish reds that has been seen in the last’ red carpets’: Lady Gaga and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others, have already dressed it. According to Pantone, it is a “dynamic”, “imaginative” and “cheerful” color. A set of feelings charged with positivity that reflect the spirit that is breathed in the streets: desire to turn the page to the pandemic.

2. The best complement, a smile

Will take happiness

This year, as Pantone points out, happiness will be in style. If even the latest works by sad divas, such as Lorde, Lana del Rey or Billie Eilish, are odes to joy. After the consecutive confinements, everything is destined to ward off sadness and attract positivity. That is why, according to ‘Vogue’ magazine, our wardrobes will surrender to ‘solar power‘: summery and fresh clothes, and tangerine, yellow, sky blue and green colors. And, of course, all complemented by a smile. In the end, the Mr. Wonderful mugs were right.

3. We will fight tooth and nail

Medieval fantasy returns

In 2022, the Targaryens will reign again thanks to ‘The dragon house‘, the prequel to’ Game of Thrones ‘, which will tell the story of Daenerys’ ancestors. It also returns’The Lord of the rings‘, Tolkien’s masterpiece, with a prequel to Peter Jackson’s trilogies. Although, this time, on the small screen. Amazon, the production company, is betting big: with a budget of almost 750 million dollars, it will be the most expensive series in history.

To go preparing for two of the premieres of the year, get to fight tooth and nail. For example, in the classes of historical fencing by Duo Bellum (Andrade, 177). Or in those of medieval combat, Historical Medieval Battles, its technical name, with the Barcelona team Born Combat Medieval.

4. Eurovision no longer sticks

A 2022 of ‘eurofans’

The 2021 victory of Italian rock band Måneskin put Eurovision back on the map. Since 2012, with Loreen and her hit song ‘Euphoria’, a Eurovision winner has not had so many records in Europe. Taking advantage of this renewed pull of the festival, dozens of countries have started looking for a candidate worthy of inheriting the flame of success. Spain is not far behind, and on January 26, 27 and 29 the Benidorm Fest, your Eurovision preselection. 14 contestants will participate, including Rigoberta Bandini, who has managed to position his song ‘Ay, Mama’ in the national ‘top 100’. It smells like a new Eurovision hit, as was ‘The Bad’ in 2018, by Aitana and Ana Guerra.

5. Taking care of yourself is fashionable

Physical and emotional well-being

Patry Jordán will hit it again. And no, not because there is a new closure on the horizon, but because the sports trend of 2022 is the ‘flexercise‘, which consists of little sport and low intensity, but daily. Come on, even if you go to the gym, you will continue to consume YouTube videos daily on how to maintain a hard buttocks or a flat abdomen. According to Trend Hunter, specialists in hunting fashions, the ‘flexercise’ has already reached China, where some McDonald’s are including areas with ‘spinning’ bicycles to burn the hamburger as you eat it.

And, in parallel to physical exercise, emotional well-being. In 2021, the debate on mental health has been very lively. ‘Mens sana in corpore sana’, as the Latin cliché says. On Pinterest, one of the rising trends is emotional escape rooms, such as, for example, rage rooms, places to appease your inner Hulk by breaking things. The first in Spain is in Catalonia, in Axerum (Vilanoveta, 3, de Vilanova i la Geltrú), which, in addition to a room where you can hit, has targets to throw axes at. You will leave with an inner peace that not even the Dalai Lama can.

6. The 2000s, the new 90s

‘Remakes’ for a tube

This new year, those born in the 2000 will be 22 years old. Yes, time flies. As young people set the new fashions, now there is talk of 2000s and early 2010s with the nostalgia with which until two days ago we talked about the 80s and 90s. TikTok It will make you run out to buy an anti-aging cream: it’s full of teenagers talking about 2012 movies as if they were relics of archeology. Even ‘millennials’ will feel more archaic than the expression ‘effectivewonder’.

Another side effect of the passage of time: all the series that marked the childhood of Generation Z return. From ‘UPA Dance‘ until ‘The protected‘, they will all have’ remake ‘in 2022. Although, without a doubt, the most anticipated return is’Camera Cafe‘, which returns with a film that will take up the lives of the characters of Arturo Valls, Joaquín Reyes and Ana Milan, among many others. A ‘cappuccino’ to celebrate?

7. Every day is a party

‘Carpe Diem’

What do you adopt a dog? Party in the House. What do you break up with your partner? Party in the House. What do you change your job? Party in the House. According to Pinterest, after the pandemic, it is another of the upward plans: home celebrations to celebrate any event in life, no matter how trivial. With the clubs closed, it seems that The ‘carpe diem’ returns. Because any excuse is good to reconnect with yours. Of course, while the curfew lasts, until 1 in the morning, at the most. And that they do not reach 10 people, of course.

8. Switch to witchcraft

Magic invades Marvel

After ravaging ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘, the next big premiere of Marvel will be the sequel to the film debut of ‘Doctor Strange‘, in May. Stan Lee’s most powerful wizard in the multiverse will share the scene with the Scarlet Witch, a fan favorite. And, predictably, they will also be the star costumes of next Halloween. To get up-to-date on the adventures of both sorcerers, documéntedo in some of the marvelite temples of Barcelona: Arkham (Xuclà, 16), Comics Barcelona (Loreto, 48) or Dungeon Marvels (Olzinelles, 49).

9. The year of infatuation

Second Chances

As Camela would say, in 2022 “love will set sail”, even if it is surfing the sixth wave. Trend hunters predict that he will take the ‘exploration-dating‘, that is, to eliminate the self-imposed boundaries in love. Would you never flirt with someone who invests in cryptocurrencies? Are you lazy crossfitters? Don’t you like Geminis? Well, save yourself the excuses because this is the year to give them a second chance. Of course, you will need a covid passport to cross these borders.

10. Technological fatigue

Goodbye to mobile

According to Trend Hunter, during the pandemic we have exposed to technology above our means. For this reason, a movement of people is emerging who, increasingly fed up with digital, refuse video calls, ‘deliveries’, constant notifications and anything that aims to look at a screen. Now they are looking for real things: breathe nature, see your friends or go out to exercise. Therefore, all kinds of clusters, whether social or sports. The classic, the MeetUp portal, with plans of all kinds, from board games to language exchanges. There are also sports associations such as, for example, for mountaineers in Gràcia, the Gràcia Excursionist Club (Mulet, 4), or the Panteres Grogues club (Floridablanca, 143) for LGTBI athletes, And so, with an almost infinite list that you will allow you to disconnect digitally.