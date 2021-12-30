10 “promising” albums out in 2022

Another year of the pandemic is ending, but the shows and festivals are back. And not only that: there are many bands that oiled their gears in order to shape new albums to go out in the ring in a 2022 full of news. This is a whimsical list of ten great news to come.

Arctic monkeys

Three years after something repetitive Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the monkeys have already recorded a new opus. With no estimated release date, Matt Helders, the drummer delivered a few tiny clues.

“We always tend to evolve a bit. In this case we will take the previous work as a starting point. If you think in the context of the last album, that makes sense,” he said more than enigmatic. “We want to try something a little different. Oh, it’s hard to explain. “



Arctic Monkeys on Main Stage 1, on the second night of Lollapalooza 2019

Rihanna

The singer is planning to blow our minds with a new reggae sound and some “experimental” twists. “I like to see it as an album inspired by reggae or infused with reggae,” he said in an interview with Vogue. “It’s not going to be typical of what you know as reggae. But you will feel its elements on all the tracks ”.

As if that were not enough, last September he said that what you know about Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. “I am experimenting a lot and music is like fashion: should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. “



Rihanna Fenty speaks after becoming Barbados 11th National Hero during the National Honors ceremony and Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown, Barbados, on November 30, 2021.

Eddie veder

He will release on February 11 a new album called Earthling. Vocalist and lion of the Pearl Jam Metro, Vedder is back on the new side after more than ten years of Ukulele Songs (2011).

Lately he made the soundtrack of the film Flag’s day, directed by and starring Sean Penn. From Earthling You can already listen to two songs uploaded to the different digital platforms: The Haves Y Long Way. The latter has a tom petty sensation.

Jack White

Almost four years after Boarding house reach and after his collaboration with The Raconteurs, White returns not with one, but with a couple of solo albums: Fear Of The Dawn Y Entering Heaven Alive, which will be active online on April 8 and July 22, respectively.

Rosalia

After becoming known as one of the new voices of flamenco with Los Angeles, and achieving his worldwide explosion as a pop icon with Evil wanting, Rosalía will start 2022 with MOTOMAMI, her third studio album. This work features the single Beautiful, a song he did with the Dominican Tokischa with a somewhat minimalist base, that it is provocative but that it is so bad that not even that.

The Spanish artist said that in this work limits will cease to exist and will break the boundaries of gender. In addition to her collaboration with The Weeknd, Rosalía is expected to even bring in Frank Ocean for the album. How will this sound? We’ll see.

Miles kane

The pandemic silenced Alex Turner’s already silent partner in Last shadow puppets. The news is that in all that time, and while his friend returns for a while with the Arctic Monkeys, Miles verbalizes a new album titled Change The Show, available now, now, now on 1/22. Those in the know say it is “spectacular.”

Camila Cabello

The curvy young lady was very busy with other tasks. The former Fifth Harmony singer starred in her first movie, Amazon’s Cinderella, which also came with its own new soundtrack.

The singer also shared her first two singles from her third solo album, which she titled Family, right now that she stopped dating Shawn Mendes. The cut Don’t go yet It almost made it into the top 40 on the Hot 100, but there is still a pandora’s box to open.

Liam gallagher

Prolific is little. Free from Oasis, and in the middle of always truncated meetings with his brother Noel, after his powerful MTV Unplugged, The former vocalist of Oasis -and the forgettable Beady Eye- said that on May 27 he will have his third solo album on the street and on the networks: C’MON YOU KNOW. It is defined by Liam himself: “Naughty but charming.”

Tears For Fears

When we think of Tears For Fears it is natural to imagine in our mind those sounds of the ’80s. The classic duo now plan to release their first album in seventeen years.

It is published on February 25 and The tipping point It is the advance single and the title track of the material. In the cut, both Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith have impeccable voices and neither dominates the other but they blend perfectly.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Magnificent Hurt is the song that stands out The Boy Named If. Costello and his next studio album will hit platforms on January 14 thanks to EMI / Capitol Records. “If the record sounded great as a trio, Steve Snow’s organ was the cherry on top, “said Costello..

The 13 songs on the LP “take us from the last days of a bewildered childhood to that mortifying moment where they tell you to stop acting like a child, which for most men can be at any time in the next 50 years, “he added about the album’s themes.

IS