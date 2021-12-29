Xiaomi Watch S1, the new Xiaomi smartwatch is official with a sapphire screen and two weeks of battery

Xiaomi’s new smartwatch has a sapphire screen and is capable of monitoring up to 117 different sport modes.

Along with the new Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X, the Beijing-based company has presented to the world a new smartwatch of his Xiaomi Watch family, the Xiaomi Watch S1.

It is a model that stands out for its excellent build quality, when combining materials premium with an elegant and classic look. It is also one of the few Xiaomi smartwatches that allow install third-party apps, despite not being based on Google’s WearOS operating system.

Xiaomi Watch S1, all the information

The new Xiaomi watch has a case made of stainless steel, with circular format and surrounding a 1.43 inch screen protected by a sapphire crystal. The panel is AMOLED and has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, with a refresh rate of 60 hertz.

The Watch S1 is available in silver and black case versions, and you can choose between different types of straps, either leather or rubber.

It has water and dust resistance, and it is possible to use it for water activities. In that regard, it is worth noting that the watch supports up to 117 different sport modes, in addition to including GPS heart rate monitor and monitor automatic sleep.

According to Xiaomi, the 470 mAh battery built into the watch should offer a autonomy of up to 12 days with normal use, and up to 24 days in case of using energy saving mode. When going through the charger, the watch has wireless charging, although unfortunately the Qi standard is not used, but a proprietary system.

One of the main novelties of this watch with respect to previous models of the company is the possibility of install third party apps. In addition to the included apps, it is possible to obtain other Baidu Maps, Migu Music and other services of Chinese origin.

To all this we must add other interesting details such as the NFC chip for mobile payments, Android and iOS compatibility and support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Price of the Xiaomi Watch S1 and when can it be purchased

The Xiaomi Watch S1 is already on sale in China, at a price of 1099 yuan, some 152 euros to change. The stainless steel model with a sapphire crystal display increases its price to 1,199 yuan or 162 euros to change.

