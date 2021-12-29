Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro 5G, launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has arrived in Mexico. It is Xiaomi’s most powerful and economical mid-range, with a 90 Hz screen and 5G connectivity as the main attractions in the competing price segment.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has an official price in Mexico of 5,999 pesos, initially available in Xiaomi Stores, Mi Store and Linio.

Xiaomi POCO M4 Pro in Mexico, technical characteristics

Screen

6.6 inch LCD

FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

Variable refresh rate up to 90 Hz

Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Hole in screen

Chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 810

RAM memory and storage

6 GB LPDDR4x

128 GB UFS 2.2, expandable with microSD

Operating system

MIUI 12.5 for POCO based on Android 11

Rear cameras

Double: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main

8 megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle with 119 ° field of view

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f / 2.45

Battery

5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge via USB Type-C

Others

5G connectivity

Side fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Stereo speakers

Bluetooth 5.1

Infrared

Price

5,999 pesos
The POCO M4 Pro 5G is the benchmark par excellence of Xiaomi value for money. It is a mid-range smartphone with basic features, presented a couple of months ago, but also with a couple of additions that make it an interesting option.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G screen is 6.6-inch IPS with FullHD + resolution and variable refresh rate up to 90 Hz, hole in the screen and Gorilla Glass 3 protection, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the only version that reaches Mexico.

In a matter of cameras, the POCO M4 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, and integrates a dual rear camera arrangement with 50 megapixel main sensors and 8 megapixel ultra wide-angle 119 ° sensors.

Finally, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is ready for connectivity to 5G networks when they are available in Mexico, and integrates a side fingerprint sensor, 3.5 mm jack, stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, and infrared port.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is now available in Mexico, and from December 28 to January 6 will have a special launch price of 5,499 pesos, first available in Xiaomi Store, Mi Store and Linio. As of January 7, 2022 it will be available at its official launch price of 5,999 pesos, on Amazon and Mercado Libre, in addition to the channels already mentioned.

