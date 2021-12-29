‘X-Men Apocalypse’: Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique will take even more prominence | THE PRESS

Jennifer Lawrence will have even more prominence as Mystique during the film X-Men: Apocalypse.

The film, which follows the critically acclaimed X-Men: Days of Future Past, will focus more on the relationship between the mutant with shapeshifting powers and Beast, played by actor Nicholas Hoult, noted writer and producer Simon Kinberg.

It will also focus on the impact that had Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr / Magneto (Michael Fassbender) in the character of Lawrence, as well as the friendship between both opponents.

“Part of what makes the character of Mystique really interesting is that she is, in some ways, the creation of Erik and Charles. She grew up with Charles and then became, in a way, a woman with Erik, so the fact that she is the cross-pollination of those two philosophies and those two men is something that we can explore in the film, too. ” Kinberg stated.

Variety noted that the film, directed by Bryan Singer, will be released on May 18, 2016, will close the trilogy started by X-Men: First Class. This, he noted, does not mean that there will be no more movies starring the mutants.