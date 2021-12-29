With which movie and pop stars can you go to a restaurant and with which not?

A waitress from a Los Angeles establishment has had the opportunity to serve celebrities and has not hesitated to tell the impression that they have left on a video that has been uploaded to Tik Tok and that in a few hours has gone viral with 2.8 million visits

Which Hollywood celebrity would you invite to eat at a good restaurant if given the chance? Annie bond it is clear to him: a Ryan gosling yes to Leslie mann No, this waitress in a Los Angeles establishment has had the opportunity to serve great stars of the cinema and music and has not hesitated to tell the impression they have made on her a video that has been uploaded to Tik Tok and that in a few hours has gone viral with 2.8 million visits.

Thus, one of the ‘celebrities’ he has attended is Lady Gaga, whom she qualifies as “extremely kind.” On the other hand, the worst grade goes to the director and actor Judd Apatow, “a rude diner”, according to the waitress. And it is that both Apatow and his wife, the aforementioned actress Leslie Mann, It seems that they were not polite at all, so they receive a 1 out of 10. “I wanted them to like them, but they were rude,” he details Bond, although he clarifies: “Maybe they had a bad day.” At no point in the video does the young woman specify which restaurant it is, but she does make it clear that she has been there for five years and that during this time she has served a lot of famous people. That is why he speaks with knowledge of the facts.Indeed Bond not only has good words for Ryan Gosling, also for his wife, also actress Eva Mendes. Both of them They dined with their two daughters and were “so beautiful, so polite” that he does not hesitate to give them an 11. “I would like to be in their marriage,” she adds with amusement.

He also praises the interpreter Anna Faris, whom she describes as one of the “kindest and most wonderful people in the world.” About Keanu Reeves highlights that the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ is “humble” and that he left “a good tip” while Drew Barrimore “It is a ray of sunshine.” The singer Drake is another of the celebrities he has taken note of. It is not one of the best diners, it is only “good & rdquor ;, that’s why it deserves a 6. And on Ryan murphy, the producer of ‘American Horror Story’, while describing it as “super intimidating & rdquor ;, acknowledges that it leaves very good tips. Among the thousands of comments it has received Bond, many agree with their views. In fact, some followers take the opportunity to explain that they too have had pleasant encounters with Lady Gaga, Ryan Gosling Y Eva Mendes.

It should also be noted that other celebrities are remembered for leaving the premises without leaving a penny or for their generous tips.Especially highlights the stinginess of David and Victoria Beckham, who have a reputation for never leaving tips, as does Katie Holmes, who had lunch a while ago with a friend in a Los Angeles hip joint and the waitress ran after them, indicating that they had forgotten to leave her a tip. The latter should learn from veteran stars like Sharon stone and Tom Selleck. In the case of the star of ‘Basic Instinct’, last September added an “outrageously generous” tip in a well-known brasserie in New York, according to the restaurant’s owner, Keith McNally, the actress left 580 euros on a bill of 220. “I am going to break my promise never to reveal the name of a famous Balthazar client just because that client last night was Sharon Stone, who was outrageously generous to her waiter, “she wrote McNally on his Instagram account.

Your colleague Tom selleck He has also earned the position of splendid actor, after leaving 1,650 euros in a 170 account in a establishment in the Big Apple. In addition, the protagonist of ‘Magnum’ left a handwritten note that read: “For Elios [el restaurante donde había comido], I’m honored my friend’s ‘Tip Challenge’ Donnie wahlberg with my sincere hope for a better year & rdquor ;. It should be remembered that Wahlberg has a chain of hamburgers.