with these christmas gifts you can deduct taxes

If you received any of these Christmas presents, you should know that they can be used to deduct taxes before the Tax Administration Service (SAT), but for this, they must comply with some requirements, we tell you what they are.

Gifts that can be tax deductible are those that are given to workers or clients, but as long as they comply with the provisions of the law. The first thing is that they must be directly related to the sale of a product or the provision of a service, which means that they must be considered essential expenses.

What gifts are tax deductible

According to the Income Tax Law, essential expenses are those that are necessary for the activity of taxpayers, unless they are non-onerous or remunerative donations, which satisfy the requirements set forth in this Law and in the rules. general rules established by the Tax Administration Service for this purpose.

In this way, end-of-the-year dinners, gifts given to employees in raffles or raffles, gifts to customers and Christmas decorations that are placed in the offices in areas where customers are received, are deductible from taxes.

In order for you to do so, they must meet these requirements:

Have the electronic invoice that covers the purchase of the gifts

That the purchase has been paid by transfer, credit card, debit or check

File of the list of clients, quotation of gifts and payment receipts

This is the way in which you can deduct taxes through Christmas gifts, just remember to save and meet all the necessary requirements so that you do not have any problems with the SAT.

